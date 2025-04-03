Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Namibia Ends Visa-Free Travel For US & 32 Other Countries

By

Published

visa namibia

visa namibia

Namibia has announced a major visa policy change, ending its long-standing visa-free entry for travellers from the U.S. and 32 other nations.

The decision, which is based on diplomatic reciprocity, means that nationals from countries where Namibians are subject to a visa requirement will now require a visa for entry into Namibia.

The directive, which came into effect on April 1 followed a decision taken by the Namibian cabinet in July 2024.

The move, which is backed by Namibia’s first female president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, is in response to the US and other Western nations denying visa-free entry to Namibians.

Other countries affected by the decision include Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, and Japan.

Others are: Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Moldova, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan

The European countries have been enjoying visa-free access to the country, including its biggest tourism source.

The US embassy in Namibia has already issued a public advisory on the change, recommending American citizens apply ahead of travel.

Following the announcement, over 500 US citizens who had been mining diamonds, gold, uranium, copper, and other minerals in Namibia without visas applied for visas to continue mining but were all denied and ordered to leave the country or be deported.

The Namibian government has insisted that the new policy is about equity and mutual respect, rather than punishment.

The Namibian authorities have emphasized that the change is part of a broader strategy to assert sovereignty and demand equal treatment on the global stage.

Also Read: President Ruto Removes Visa Restrictions To Kenya

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021