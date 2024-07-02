Netanyahu Claims Biden is Withholding Armaments Amid Israel’s Horrific Onslaught on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the US is withholding munitions, implying that this is slowing Israel’s invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where Tel Aviv’s slaughter has aggravated Palestinians’ already desperate humanitarian plight.

“It’s inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel,” Netanyahu stated. He continued, “Give us the tools, and we’ll finish the job a lot faster.”

President Joe Biden has postponed delivering certain heavy weapons to Israel since May due to widespread demonstrations and international outrage over the deaths of civilians in Gaza.

However, the administration has taken great measures to avoid any indication that Israeli soldiers have passed a red line in the escalating Rafah invasion, which would result in a more comprehensive prohibition on military supplies.

Netanyahu also claimed that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a recent visit to Israel, stated that he was working around the clock to resolve the problems.

However, Blinken stated on Tuesday that the only reason for the suspension of shipping weaponry to Israel was the big bombs dropped in May.

“We, as you know, are continuing to review one shipment that President Biden has talked about with regard to 2,000-pound bombs because of our concerns about their use in a densely populated area like Rafah,” Blinken said during a press conference.

The White House has dismissed the Israeli prime minister’s claims regarding the US withholding arms from Israel, with the exception of 2,000-pound bombs.

“We genuinely don’t know what he’s talking about. “We just don’t,” spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

