Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Netanyahu Expresses Cautious Hoping For Unity With US President

By

Published

Former Isreal Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had handshake with Naftali Bennett before he Bennett was sworn in as PM

Isreal Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed hope that he and US President Joe Biden can resolve their differences over the Gaza conflict, following the Biden administration’s announcement that it will delay military shipments to Israel.

“We often had our agreements but we’ve had our disagreements. We’ve been able to overcome them. I hope we can overcome them now, but we will do what we have to do to protect our country,” Netanyahu said in an interview on the “Dr. Phil Primetime” show.

Netanyahu acknowledged that hundreds of Israeli soldiers had been murdered in Gaza and stated that a civilian government in Gaza is required, maybe with the backing of the UAE and others.

The Israeli prime minister stated that his government destroyed 20 of Hamas’ 24 battalions in Gaza, highlighting his intention to crush the resistance group, something many analysts believe is unachievable. There was no immediate reaction from Hamas to Netanyahu’s assertions.

In a statement issued earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu stated, “If we must stand alone, we shall stand alone. If necessary, we shall fight with our fingernails. But we have more than just fingernails.”

Israeli dissatisfaction stems from the United States’ decision to halt a shipment of bombs to Israel because of fears about their potential use in a full-scale Rafah assault. On Thursday, US President Joe Biden defended the suspension of arms deliveries, claiming that American bombs were used to kill Palestinian civilians.

In an interview with CNN, Biden stated that if Israel’s military invades Rafah in southern Gaza, where more than 1.5 million people are sheltering, the US will not provide Israel with specific weaponry and artillery shells.

Israel’s 217-day bombing of besieged Gaza has produced a catastrophic toll: at least 34,904 people have died, with 70 percent of them being newborns, children, and women.

Over 78,514 people have been injured as a result of the ongoing violence, and the terrifying reality of over 10,000 people believed to be dead beneath the debris of blasted buildings casts a pall over the region.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020