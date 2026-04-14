Newly Appointed UK High Commissioner to Kenya Matt Baugh Arrives in Nairobi, Kenya

The United Kingdom’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Kenya, Matt Baugh, has arrived in Nairobi to officially take up his diplomatic role, marking the beginning of a renewed phase in Kenya–UK relations.

Baugh succeeds Neil Wigan, whose tenure ended in August 2025 after he was appointed Director General for Strategy and Delivery at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London. His appointment comes at a time when both countries are actively implementing a strategic partnership signed in 2025.

A seasoned diplomat, Baugh previously served as Director of the FCDO’s Migration and Conflict Directorate and brings extensive experience in African affairs. He also served as the British Ambassador to Somalia between 2010 and 2013 and held senior diplomatic roles in Brussels, including Ambassador to the EU Political and Security Committee.

Speaking upon his arrival, Baugh expressed enthusiasm about returning to Kenya, where he once lived with his family.

“I am absolutely delighted to be back in Kenya, having lived here with my family while serving as British Ambassador to Somalia from 2010 to 2013,” he said. “I look forward to rediscovering this amazing country and getting reacquainted with her people who make this one of the most dynamic countries anywhere in the world.” The envoy emphasized his commitment to strengthening the Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership, with a focus on infrastructure development, innovation, climate action, and strengthening people-to-people ties.

“I am excited to build on the breadth of our cooperation on the issues that matter to the UK and Kenya-from UK investments in key infrastructure projects like Nairobi Railway City to supporting innovative start-ups tackling the biggest challenges of the day,” he added.

The Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership, signed by President William Ruto and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, outlines plans to expand trade and investment, promote green growth, enhance climate resilience, and deepen collaboration in science, technology, and security.

Recent figures from the British High Commission indicate that bilateral trade between Kenya and the UK surpassed KSh 340 billion (£2 billion) in November 2025, underscoring the growing economic ties between the two nations.

Baugh’s tenure is expected to build on this momentum by advancing initiatives that deliver tangible benefits for both Kenyan and British citizens, particularly in sectors such as infrastructure, startups, and sustainable development.

His arrival signals not just a diplomatic transition, but a strategic opportunity to strengthen one of Kenya’s key international partnerships.