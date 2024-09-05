Nigeria and China Sign Economic and Nuclear Energy Cooperation

Nigeria and China decided to deepen connections in the Belt and Road Initiative, human resources development, and nuclear energy, according to a Nigerian government official following a meeting of their leaders.

According to Nigeria’s Debt Management Office, China is the country’s largest bilateral lender, with loans totaling $5 billion as of the end of March.

Both countries have maintained diplomatic relations for the last 50 years. They were reinforced in 2018 when China and Nigeria joined forces in the Belt and Road Initiative.

The subsequent collaboration resulted in huge infrastructure developments in Nigeria, including a deep sea port and rail lines.

“This comprehensive strategic partnership should result in robust development, stability, and security in the West African sub-region,” stated Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s president.

Tinubu of Nigeria will attend a conference of 50 African nations in Beijing this week for the 2024 conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, which the Chinese leader has described as a chance to strengthen China-Africa relations.

“China and Nigeria, as major developing countries, strengthening strategic coordination, will inject fresh impetus to China-Africa relations in the new era and spearhead common progress among Global South countries,” said China’s president.

Tinubu visited the Huawei Research Lab and received a commitment from Huawei to create a cooperative solar PV test lab in Nigeria.

Another Chinese company has offered to build an assembly line for electric tricycles and train Nigerians in technology and renewable energy development.