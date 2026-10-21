Nigeria Confirms First Ebola Case as Kenya Records Ninth Infection

Nigeria has confirmed its first Ebola case in the ongoing outbreak, raising concerns over the spread of the virus across Africa as Kenya reports its ninth infection.

Nigeria’s Health Minister, Muhammad Ali Pate, said on Tuesday, October 20, that laboratory tests had confirmed Ebola in a woman who arrived in Abuja on an international flight from Uganda. The patient is receiving medical care in isolation at a private hospital in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to health officials, the woman developed symptoms on October 7 and was admitted to hospital on October 11 before her diagnosis was confirmed. Authorities have identified 44 close contacts and launched contact-tracing efforts to prevent further transmission.

“We are doing everything possible to contain this case by tracing all contacts the individual may have had,” Pate said.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has activated its incident management system to coordinate the response, while surveillance and infection prevention measures have been strengthened at the hospital treating the patient.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Nigeria had become the fifth country to detect Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease since the outbreak began in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in May.

However, the circumstances surrounding the Nigerian patient’s infection remain under investigation, with Uganda disputing suggestions that the case necessarily originated within its borders.

Uganda’s Director General of Health Services, Charles Olaro, said preliminary information indicated that the woman had travelled to eastern DRC for business before passing through Uganda in early October. He said she had no symptoms while in Uganda and became ill after arriving in Nigeria.

Pate said the patient had not confirmed travelling to DRC, adding: “We presume that it was likely picked in Uganda,” he told Nigerian Television Authority.

Uganda’s health ministry maintained that transit through the country did not establish where the infection occurred, saying the location of exposure remained under investigation.

The development comes as Kenya continues to manage its own cluster of Ebola Bundibugyo infections. The Ministry of Health confirmed the ninth case on Tuesday, involving a 24-year-old man who developed symptoms while in quarantine after being identified as a contact of the first patient.

Health Director General Patrick Amoth said all nine Kenyan cases were linked to the same cluster, with no evidence of transmission beyond the group.

“The new case is a known contact of the index case and was already in quarantine when he fell ill. All nine cases belong to one cluster, and as of today there is no evidence of transmission outside this group,” Amoth said.

Kenyan authorities have traced and quarantined 134 of the 135 identified contacts, representing a contact-tracing rate of 99.3 per cent, according to Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale. The outbreak has resulted in one death, while the eight surviving patients are reported to be stable and receiving treatment.

The outbreak, centred in eastern DRC, has recorded more than 9,500 cases and over 4,500 deaths, according to figures cited by health authorities. The Bundibugyo strain is relatively rare, and there are currently no approved vaccines or treatments specifically for it.

Authorities in Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda are continuing surveillance and contact tracing as they work to contain the outbreak and limit further infections.