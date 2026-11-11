Nigerian Man Shot Estranged Wife 7 Times in Minnesota Over Paternity Dispute

A Nigerian-born US citizen shot and killed his estranged wife outside a nursing home in Minnesota after she allegedly told him that their child was not his.

The suspect, identified as Michael Collins Iheme, reportedly shot his wife, Anthonia Eberechi Iheme, seven times in an attack that followed a bitter marital separation and dispute over the custody of their two children.

The tragic incident occurred on July 24, 2008, in the parking lot of Sholom Home West in St. Louis Park, where Anthonia worked as a nurse.

Michael, who was born on September 22, 1957, married Anthonia, who was then 28 years old at the time of her death, in 2003.

According to accounts of their relationship, Michael had initially been reluctant to marry Anthonia because of their significant age difference and suspicions that she was primarily interested in obtaining permanent residency in the United States.

The couple had two children together, a son born in 2005 and a daughter born in 2006.

After relocating to the United States, Anthonia obtained lawful permanent resident status in April 2006.

However, their marriage began deteriorating, and the couple separated in August 2007. Michael subsequently filed for divorce in September of the same year.

Their separation was marked by disagreements over the custody of their two children, with the dispute reportedly escalating in the months leading up to the fatal shooting.

The attack took place outside a nursing home in Minnesota, where Anthonia worked as a nurse. Michael allegedly confronted her and opened fire, shooting her seven times.

During his trial, Michael testified that he had gone to his wife’s workplace to discuss the possibility of a DNA test concerning their younger daughter. He claimed that Anthonia told him the child was not biologically his, leaving him devastated.