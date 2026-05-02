Nigerian President Tinubu to Visit Nairobi for Africa–France Summit

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to visit Nairobi for the upcoming Africa-France Summit, placing Kenya at the centre of high-level continental diplomacy even as recent remarks by William Ruto continue to generate debate.

According to a statement from Nigeria’s presidency, Tinubu will embark on a three-nation tour beginning May 2, 2026, with stops in France, Kenya, and Rwanda. In Nairobi, he will participate in the Africa-France Summit scheduled for May 11-12, which will be co-chaired by Emmanuel Macron and President Ruto.

The summit, themed “Africa Forward: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth,” is expected to convene African leaders and French officials to deliberate on key priorities, including energy transition, climate action, digital transformation, and reforms to global financial systems. The Nigerian presidency noted that Tinubu’s participation will “underscore Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with African nations and the French Republic.”

Tinubu is also expected to use the platform to advance Nigeria’s economic reform agenda, attract investment, and hold bilateral talks with regional and global leaders. After the Nairobi engagements, he will proceed to Kigali for the Africa CEO Forum.

However, the visit comes against the backdrop of recent diplomatic tension sparked by comments made by President Ruto during a diaspora event in Italy. Ruto had remarked, “If you listen to a Nigerian speaking, you don’t know what they are saying – you need a translator,” drawing widespread criticism across Nigeria and social media platforms. The remarks triggered a wave of online reactions, with critics arguing that language differences reflect cultural diversity rather than competence. Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono weighed in, stating, “English is a colonial language, not a measure of intelligence.”

In response, Ruto later clarified his comments during a mining conference in Nairobi, insisting they had been taken out of context. “I was talking about how we in Africa speak very good English, all of us,” he said, adding that his remarks were intended as a broader observation about language proficiency across the continent.

He further sought to ease tensions by highlighting personal ties between the two nations, noting, “Nigerians are my in-laws. My daughter is married to a Nigerian… Tell President Tinubu I said hi.”

Despite the clarification, the exchange has continued to fuel online rivalry between Kenyan and Nigerian audiences. Analysts say Tinubu’s visit offers an opportunity for both governments to reset the narrative and refocus on shared economic and diplomatic interests.

As Nairobi prepares to host the summit, attention will be on how leaders navigate both policy discussions and underlying diplomatic sensitivities, with expectations high that the engagement will strengthen regional cooperation and international partnerships.