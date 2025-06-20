Nigeria’s Codix Bio Launches Mega HIV & Malaria Test Kit Plant Amid U.S. Aid Cuts

KDRTV News: Nigeria is embarking on a significant journey towards healthcare self-sufficiency with the imminent large-scale local production of HIV and malaria rapid diagnostic test kits by Codix Bio Ltd.

This strategic move comes as a direct response to anticipated shortfalls in essential health supplies, primarily triggered by recent funding reductions from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The U.S., historically the world’s largest humanitarian aid donor, has implemented fiscal adjustments leading to cutbacks in foreign assistance, including the substantial $740 million allocated to Nigeria in 2024 for critical health programs like HIV prevention, malaria control, and vaccine delivery.

The new Codix Bio facility, located in Iperu-Remo, Ogun State, is a collaborative effort with South Korean biotech firm SD Biosensor and is supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) . Set to commence operations before the end of June 2025, the plant boasts an initial annual production capacity of 147 million kits, with the potential to expand beyond 160 million.

Olanrewaju Balaja, General Manager of Codix Bio, emphasized that this production volume is designed to meet Nigeria’s domestic needs, particularly those previously supported by USAID and the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) .

This initiative is particularly crucial given Nigeria’s substantial disease burden. The country accounts for nearly 27% of global malaria cases and has the fourth-largest population of people living with HIV worldwide, according to the WHO and UNAIDS, respectively .

Local production by Codix Bio is seen as a proactive measure to mitigate the impact of donor funding uncertainties and ensure a stable supply of vital diagnostic tools. The company’s long-term vision extends beyond Nigeria, aiming to export diagnostic kits to other parts of West and Sub-Saharan Africa and to support procurement by international donors such as the Global Fund.

The establishment of Codix Bio marks a significant step towards African health sovereignty, reducing the continent’s historical reliance on imported medical diagnostics, which previously accounted for over 90% of rapid diagnostic test kits used in Africa.

This dependence has often led to vulnerabilities in supply chains, inflated costs, and delayed access to essential diagnostics . Codix Bio’s commitment to international standards, including WHO prequalification and US FDA regulations, ensures high quality, safety, and efficacy of the kits.

The local manufacturing capability not only addresses immediate supply gaps but also aligns with broader efforts to build sustainable and self-reliant healthcare ecosystems across Africa, as advocated by organizations like the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).