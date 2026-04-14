No Fuel Shortage as Kenya Holds Over 20 Days of Petrol, KPC Confirms

The Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC) has assured the country that there is no fuel shortage, revealing that Kenya currently holds sufficient petroleum stocks to last more than 20 days, even as concerns grow over empty pumps in some regions.

Appearing before the Senate Energy Committee, KPC Acting Managing Director Pius Mwendwa dismissed claims of a national fuel crisis, stating that supply at the source remains stable despite isolated disruptions at retail stations.

“I want to emphasise once again that there is no fuel shortage. We are not aware of the reasons behind the gaps being seen at some stations,” Mwendwa told the committee.

According to KPC data, the country has approximately 162.8 million litres of petrol (Motor Spirit Premium), which can sustain national consumption for about 26 days based on an average daily usage of 6.3 million litres.

Diesel stocks stand at 169.1 million litres. However, due to its higher daily consumption of around 9.1 million litres, the margin remains tighter compared to petrol.

In the aviation sector, the country holds 83.7 million litres of Jet A1 fuel, which, owing to lower daily consumption of about 2.5 million litres, offers the most stable buffer of up to 33 days.

“As of today, we have 162.8 million litres of petrol in the system, which covers us very well. We also have 169.1 million litres of diesel and 83.7 million litres of Jet A1 fuel,” Mwendwa said, adding that more fuel shipments are still being received.

The assurances come amid widespread reports of supply gaps in several towns, sparking panic among motorists and long queues at some filling stations. However, lawmakers who conducted an independent inspection at KPC depots confirmed that fuel reserves remain adequate nationwide.

National Assembly Energy Committee Chairperson David Gikaria said depots in Mombasa, Nairobi, Kisumu, Nakuru, and Eldoret are well stocked.

“So we are satisfied that the country has enough fuel stock,” Gikaria stated, while urging oil marketers to ensure timely distribution to retail outlets.

Despite the positive stock outlook, the committee flagged localized shortages in areas such as Kisii and Nyamira, raising concerns over distribution inefficiencies rather than supply deficits.

The developments come ahead of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) fuel price review, with motorists warning that any price increase could worsen the current situation.

Energy sector stakeholders now point to logistical challenges in fuel distribution as the primary cause of the shortages witnessed at some filling stations, even as the government maintains that the country’s overall fuel reserves remain secure.