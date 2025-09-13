Over 100 Dead, Dozens Missing as Whaleboat Bursts Into Flames In Congo River

A week of unimaginable sorrow has gripped the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as two separate boat accidents in the northwestern Equateur province have claimed the lives of at least 193 people, with dozens more still missing. The twin tragedies, occurring on Wednesday and Thursday, highlight the perilous conditions of river transport in the vast Central African nation.

The first devastating incident unfolded on Wednesday, September 10, when a motorized boat capsized in the Basankusu territory. State media reported that at least 86 people perished, many of whom were students. While the exact number of missing individuals remains unconfirmed, the incident has sent shock through local communities.

Initial reports from the scene attributed the disaster to “improper loading and night navigation,” practices formally prohibited but frequently observed on the Congo’s waterways. A local civil society group, however, has laid blame on the government, suggesting the death toll could be even higher.

Just a day later, on Thursday evening, September 11, another catastrophe struck approximately 150 kilometers (93 miles) away in the Lukolela territory. A whaleboat, carrying nearly 500 passengers, caught fire and subsequently capsized along the Congo River near the village of Malange. The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs confirmed 107 fatalities, with 209 survivors rescued.

A grim 146 people are still unaccounted for following this incident. The fire was so intense that it not only destroyed the vessel’s cargo but also ignited 15 riverside homes as the burning boat drifted downstream. The cause of this fire and capsizing remains under investigation.

River transport is an indispensable lifeline in the DRC’s expansive rainforest regions, often serving as the primary and most affordable mode of travel between villages, especially given the scarcity of well-maintained roads. However, this key network is plagued by poorly maintained, often ancient wooden vessels that are routinely overloaded with both passengers and goods.

Life jackets are a rarity, and many journeys are undertaken at night, further complicating rescue efforts in the event of an accident. Rescue operations themselves are frequently hampered by limited resources and the remote locations of these tragic occurrences Naval personnel and community volunteers are currently engaged in search operations, with authorities pledging medical care for the injured and assistance for bereaved families.

There is urgent need for improved safety regulations, vessel maintenance, and enforcement to prevent further loss of life on its critical waterways especially in D.R.C.