Over 100 Killed as Floods and Landslides Devastate Villages in Southern Ethiopia

At least 102 people have died after devastating floods and landslides struck villages in southern Ethiopia following days of relentless rainfall that triggered one of the region’s deadliest weather disasters in recent years.

The tragedy occurred in Ethiopia’s Gamo Zone, where heavy downpours caused hillsides to collapse, burying homes and trapping families under thick layers of mud and debris. The worst-hit districts include Gacho Baba, Kamba, and Bonke, where rescue teams are continuing search and recovery efforts.

Local authorities said the number of deaths rose sharply from earlier reports of about 30 fatalities as rescuers recovered more bodies from the affected areas.

Officials reported that Mazo Doysa kebele in Gacho Baba district suffered the most severe damage. Several homes were destroyed after landslides swept through the village, with entire households feared to have been wiped out.

According to regional authorities, dozens of people are still missing, raising fears that the death toll could increase further as rescue operations continue.

Search teams, including local volunteers and emergency responders, have been digging through mud and debris in hopes of finding survivors. Despite the difficult conditions, rescuers managed to pull one person alive from the rubble, offering a rare moment of hope amid the widespread devastation.

Authorities said the disaster followed two days of continuous rainfall in areas surrounding the town of Arba Minch, which caused rivers to overflow and weakened the already unstable slopes in the highland region.

Regional leaders have expressed condolences to the families affected and warned residents that the danger is not yet over as the rainy season continues.

“Given that it is the rainy season and these types of disasters could happen again, I am calling on communities living in the highlands and flood-prone areas to take the necessary precautions,” said Tilahun Kebede, president of the South Ethiopia Regional State.

Emergency teams are still assessing the scale of damage, with reports indicating that several roads have been blocked by mudslides and some bridges damaged by the floods.

The disaster comes as East Africa experiences unusually heavy rainfall, which has caused flooding and loss of life in several countries across the region.

Experts warn that climate change is contributing to more frequent and intense storms, increasing the risk of disasters such as floods and landslides, particularly in mountainous areas where soil becomes unstable after prolonged rains.

As rescue operations continue, communities across southern Ethiopia are mourning the victims while hoping that more survivors can still be found beneath the debris.