Over 300 U.S. Troops Wounded as Iran War Intensifies Across Middle East

More than 300 United States service members have been wounded since the outbreak of the Iran war, indicating the growing human cost of a conflict that continues to spread across the Middle East.

According to U.S. Central Command, approximately 303 troops have been injured since the war began on February 28 under what Washington calls Operation Epic Fury. “The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 273 troops have returned to duty,” said U.S. Navy Captain Tim Hawkins. However, at least 10 troops remain seriously wounded, while 13 have been confirmed dead.

The casualties highlight the intensity of the conflict, now entering its second month. Seven U.S. personnel were killed in the Gulf region, while six others died in Iraq, including incidents involving drone strikes and aircraft-related operations.

The war began when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran, reportedly killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since then, Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. military installations and allied positions across the region.

In one of the most significant recent escalations, Iranian forces launched missiles and drones at the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, injuring at least 15 U.S. troops, five of them seriously. The attack also reportedly damaged military aircraft, highlighting the vulnerability of key installations.

Iran has continued to broaden its response. Armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi warned that civilian facilities hosting U.S. troops could be treated as legitimate targets. “When all the Americans go into a hotel, then from our perspective that hotel becomes American,” he stated in remarks aired on state television.

Beyond direct military engagements, the conflict is increasingly affecting the wider region. Iranian missile and drone strikes have targeted Gulf states, while Israel has reported attacks from Iran and its allies, including the first missile launched from Yemen by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Meanwhile, Israel has intensified operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah militants, further widening the scope of the war.

The humanitarian and economic consequences are also mounting. The conflict has disrupted global oil supplies, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route. Oil prices have surged, and global markets have shown signs of instability as uncertainty deepens.

Despite the escalating violence, diplomatic efforts remain ongoing. U.S. President Donald Trump has insisted that negotiations are progressing. “Talks to end the conflict are ongoing and going very well,” he said, expressing optimism about a potential resolution.

Similarly, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that the conflict may not be prolonged, suggesting military objectives could be achieved within weeks rather than months. However, continued troop deployments to the region suggest that Washington is preparing for multiple contingencies.

On the Iranian side, casualty figures remain unclear.

With multiple actors now involved and attacks spreading across borders, the conflict shows little sign of immediate containment, even as diplomatic channels remain open.