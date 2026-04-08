Parliament to Approve Kenya-France Defence Pact After Arrival of 800 Troops

The Parliament of Kenya is set to approve a major defence cooperation agreement between Kenya and France, following the recent deployment of 800 French troops to the Kenyan coast.

The troops, who arrived at the Port of Mombasa on March 15 aboard three warships, are part of a mission focused on joint military training and strengthening maritime security in the Indian Ocean.

The five-year agreement, signed in October last year by Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya and French Ambassador Arnaud Suquet, seeks to deepen bilateral cooperation in key security areas. These include intelligence sharing, peacekeeping, disaster response, and access to advanced military technology and expertise.

According to a memorandum tabled before the National Assembly, the pact will significantly enhance Kenya’s defence capabilities while strengthening coordination between the two countries’ armed forces.

Ambassador Suquet underscored the importance of the deployment, describing it as a sign of growing strategic alignment. “This deployment reflects our growing strategic relationship with Kenya, strengthening defence coordination and operational readiness between our two militaries,” he said.

The agreement comes at a critical time as France reconfigures its military presence across Africa. In recent years, several Francophone nations – including Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, have pushed for the withdrawal of French troops, prompting Paris to seek new partnerships on the continent.

In this shifting geopolitical landscape, Kenya is emerging as a stable and strategic partner. Unlike many West African nations, Kenya has no colonial ties with France, positioning it as a neutral yet influential ally in East Africa.

The strengthening ties are further reflected in high-level diplomatic engagements. French President Emmanuel Macron has invited President William Ruto to attend the upcoming G7 Summit in June, while Kenya is also preparing to host the Africa-France Summit next month – marking the first time the event will be held in a non-Francophone country.

Once approved, the defence pact will run for five years and is automatically renewable, with provisions for review after ten years. The agreement is expected to play a key role in enhancing regional security and reinforcing Kenya’s position as a critical player in international defence cooperation.

As Parliament prepares to debate the deal, attention will focus on its implications for national security, foreign policy, and Kenya’s growing influence in global strategic affairs.