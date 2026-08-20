Pope Leo XIV Appoints Kenyan Humanitarian Leader Lucy Esipila to Key Vatican Role

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Kenyan development and humanitarian leader Lucy Afandi Esipila as a Consultor to the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, placing a Kenyan voice inside one of the Roman Curia’s most influential bodies on global social issues.

Esipila, the Regional Coordinator of Caritas Africa, was named among 12 new Consultors announced by the Holy See on August 18, 2026. Under the Apostolic Constitution Praedicate Evangelium, Consultors serve five-year terms and are drawn from individuals recognised for their expertise, proven ability and prudence, reflecting the universal character of the Catholic Church.

Her journey to the Vatican began far from Rome. Esipila started her Caritas career in 2012 at the Catholic Diocese of Maralal in northern Kenya, where she worked with pastoralist communities on food security, livelihoods and development, including programmes addressing climate-driven competition over water and pasture. She also helped establish and manage a diocesan radio station, blending her communications background with grassroots development work.

She later served at Caritas Kenya between 2018 and 2019 before joining Caritas Africa in June 2020 as a Policy and Advocacy Officer. In May 2023, she was elected Regional Coordinator of Caritas Africa, becoming the first woman and youngest person to hold the position, leading a network of 46 national Caritas organisations across the continent.

Esipila holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications and Public Relations from Moi University and a Master’s degree in Development, Diplomacy and International Security from Daystar University, where she earned the Postgraduate Dean’s Award for academic excellence.

Her advocacy work has centred on debt justice, development financing, climate change, food security and women’s leadership. In 2024, she took part in discussions around the IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington, pushing for reforms to the international financial architecture and greater attention to Africa’s debt burden, which she has linked directly to governments’ ability to fund health, education and climate initiatives.

As a Consultor, Esipila will offer professional and technical expertise to the Dicastery, which addresses poverty, migration, healthcare, environmental protection and humanitarian assistance. She joins two other African appointees, Ugandan theologian Father Emmanuel Katongole of the University of Notre Dame and Burkinabè economist Omer S. Combary, alongside experts from Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.