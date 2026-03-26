Pope Leo XIV Appoints Obed Muriungi as Auxiliary Bishop of Nairobi

The Catholic Church in Kenya has entered a new chapter following the appointment of Reverend Father Obed Muriungi Karobia as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Nairobi by Pope Leo XIV.

The announcement, made on Thursday, March 26, was officially communicated during a 1:00 pm Mass at the Holy Family Minor Basilica. The declaration was delivered by Bert van Megen, drawing celebration from the faithful in attendance.

“His Holiness Pope Leo XIV has appointed Rev. Fr. Obed Muriungi Karobia O.F.M Conventual as an Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Nairobi,” read part of the official statement from the Archdiocese.

The appointment is seen as a strategic move by the Vatican to strengthen pastoral leadership in one of East Africa’s most prominent Catholic jurisdictions.

Born on June 29, 1979, in Meru County, Bishop-elect Obed Muriungi Karobia has built a distinguished record of service within the Church.

He made his solemn profession in 2010 under the Order of Friars Minor Conventual and was ordained a priest in 2012. Over the years, he has held several key leadership roles, including serving as the first Minister Provincial of the Province of St. Francis of Assisi in Kenya.

Karobia has also served as a parish priest at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in Nairobi’s South C and as a vocations promoter for the Franciscan community in Kenya.

His elevation marks a historic milestone, as he becomes the first Conventual Franciscan friar and missionary to be

As Auxiliary Bishop, Karobia will assist the Archbishop of Nairobi in overseeing both spiritual and administrative functions of the archdiocese. His duties will include guiding the faithful, strengthening pastoral outreach, and supporting the expansion of church programs.

The Archdiocese of Nairobi serves millions of Catholics across Nairobi and Kiambu counties, making it one of the most influential ecclesiastical jurisdictions in the region.

Church leaders have expressed confidence that Karobia’s Franciscan background—rooted in humility, service, and social justice—will enhance the Church’s mission, particularly in addressing the needs of vulnerable communities.

Karobia’s appointment comes amid a series of recent episcopal changes within the Kenyan Catholic Church. Just a day earlier, Pope Leo XIV appointed Reverend Simon Peter Kamomoe as Auxiliary Bishop of Wote following the resignation of Bishop Paul Kariuki Njiru due to health challenges.

The Vatican’s continued appointments reflect a broader effort to reinforce church leadership structures and respond to growing pastoral demands in Kenya’s rapidly evolving social landscape.

The appointment of Bishop-elect Karobia signals renewed momentum for the Archdiocese of Nairobi as it navigates the challenges of urban ministry, population growth, and expanding social outreach.

For many faithful, the moment represents not just a leadership transition, but a reaffirmation of the Church’s commitment to service, unity, and spiritual growth.