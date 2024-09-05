President Jinping Announces 10-Point Partnership Action Plan For Africa

President Xi Jinping of China has announced a 10-point partnership action plan for Africa for the next three years.

Speaking when he opened the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit in Beijing, President Jinping said the 10 action plans will provide Africa with $50 billion (KSh6.5 trillion) of financial support.

These include the modernization of industrialization, agriculture, trade, investment, training, and infrastructure.

Others are access to Africa’s goods to the Chinese market, 30 infrastructure connectivity projects, and development cooperation comprising 1,000 livelihood projects.

“In the next three years, China will work with Africa to take 10 partnership actions for modernization to deepen China-Africa cooperation and spearhead Global South modernization,” he said.

He said it will include a $29.4 billion credit line, $11.2 billion of various forms of assistance, and at least $9.8 billion of investment in Africa by Chinese companies.

Jinping also said China will encourage and support Africa in issuing Panda Bonds in China to enhance results-oriented cooperation.

“This provides new opportunities and driving forces for African countries and for our joint pursuit of modernization,” he said.

He noted that the modernization should put people first and strive to reduce poverty, provide jobs, and foster inclusive growth.

The Chinese leader pointed out that China and Africa together account for one-third of the world’s population, saying without the modernization of the two, there will be no global modernization.

President Xi announced that China will elevate the status of African countries with diplomatic relations to a strategic level so that they join what he called “the all-weather Chinese community”.

He said the 10-point plan will be achieved through cooperation in governance, experience-sharing platforms, knowledge networks, and leadership training programs.

President Xi also said the aim of the new deal is to foster economic opportunities by offering zero-tariff treatment to Least Developed Countries in Africa, expanding market access for agricultural products and establishing economic partnerships.

The leader said the partnership actions also focus on industrial cooperation, enhancing digital technology, and implementing connectivity projects like infrastructure development to support the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

“China is prepared to implement 30 infrastructure connectivity projects in Africa, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and put in place a China-Africa network featuring land-sea links and coordinated development,” he said.

Additionally, President Xi said China plans to engage in health sector improvements by establishing medical alliances, sending medical personnel, and supporting Africa’s pharmaceutical industry.

The partnership will extend to agriculture, with plans for emergency food assistance and agricultural development, people-to-people exchanges to strengthen vocational education and cultural programs, and green development initiatives, including clean energy and disaster mitigation projects.

On security, he said, China will provide military assistance, and training and conduct joint exercises to enhance cooperative security efforts with Africa.

“We will give Africa $140 million (KSh18.2 billion) of grants in military assistance, provide training for 6,000 military personnel and 1,000 police and law enforcement officers from Africa, and invite 500 young African military officers to visit China,” he said.