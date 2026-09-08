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President Ruto Gives Foreign Business Owners 90 Days to Comply with Laws

Vincent Olando

Published

President William Ruto has granted foreign nationals operating businesses in Kenya a 90-day window to sort out their immigration and business documentation, as the government moves to tighten oversight of small-scale trade in the country.

The announcement, made in a State House statement on Tuesday, September 8, follows days of anxiety among foreign traders — particularly Burundians — after Ruto directed a crackdown on illegal small-scale businesses and hawking activities run by non-citizens.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the grace period is meant to give affected foreign nationals time to comply before the law is enforced without exception.

“At the conclusion of the 90-day regularisation period, immigration, work-permit, registration and licensing requirements will be enforced firmly and strictly in accordance with the law and due process,” Mohamed said.

During the 90 days, government agencies will work alongside the embassies of affected countries to guide foreign nationals through the process “fairly, consistently, and without discrimination,” according to the statement.

The reprieve comes after scenes of confusion this week, with hundreds of Burundians lining up at their embassy in Nairobi’s Kilimani area seeking travel documents amid fears of harassment. Some reported being threatened by neighbours as public attention on foreign traders intensified.

Government Spokesperson Charles Owino had earlier urged undocumented East African Community nationals, especially Burundians, to present themselves to their high commissions for formal registration, saying the exercise would protect them from exploitation and unnecessary harassment by law enforcement.

“We recognise and deeply appreciate the rich contributions made by East African nationals, particularly our Burundian brothers and sisters, to Kenya’s trade, culture and socio-economic fabric,” Owino said.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei visited the Burundian embassy on Monday and apologised for the harassment some community members had faced, pledging tighter security in areas with large Burundian populations, including Bahati and Muthurwa.

The government has stressed the crackdown is not a blanket ban on foreign-owned businesses but a push for compliance with immigration and licensing rules. Officials have also warned against vigilante action, saying no individual or group has the authority to harass or intimidate foreign nationals, and that offenders will face legal consequences.

Ruto has directed that the Local Content Bill, 2025, currently before Parliament, be broadened to create a framework governing foreign participation in small-scale trade, aimed at protecting economic opportunities for Kenyans while keeping the country open to lawful foreign investment.

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