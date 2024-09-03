Connect with us

World

Putin Arrives in Mongolia for a High-Level Diplomatic Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Mongolia for his first visit, highlighting ongoing diplomatic contacts and attempts to deepen relations with Mongolia.

“Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia on an official visit at the invitation of President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, to attend celebrations of the 85th anniversary of the joint victory of the Soviet and Mongolian armed forces over the Japanese militarists on the Khalkhin Gol River,” a statement from the Kremlin read.

Putin’s visit will last two days, and on Tuesday, he plans to hold multiple bilateral talks, including one with Khurelsukh, as well as sign certain documents and lay flowers at the Georgy Zhukov monument. 

“During their talks, the two leaders will discuss prospects for further developing Russian-Mongolian relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and will exchange views on current international and regional issues,” according to the Russian government.

Putin is also set to meet with Mongolia’s parliament speaker, Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, and Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene.

Putin’s journey to Mongolia occurred despite an arrest warrant issued by the ICC.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry stated on Monday that Mongolia’s “failure to arrest” visiting Putin inflicted serious harm to the international criminal justice system.

A spokesperson for Putin said last week that the Kremlin isn’t worried about the visit to Mongolia.

Members of the International Criminal Court are obliged to arrest suspects if a warrant has been issued, but the Court doesn’t have any enforcement mechanism.

The ICC has accused Putin of being responsible for the abduction of children from Ukraine, where fighting has raged for 2½ years.

Also Read: Putin Promises Retaliation For The Horrific Moscow Concert Attack

