Robert Reich Hits Out At President Trump Over His Appointments

Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich has criticized US President Donald Trump over his recent government appointments.

In a strongly worded statement, Reich cited several recent incidents involving Trump’s nominees and appointees.

He claimed that Trump’s chief of protocol and a former Fox News host, Monica Crowley, allegedly left confidential documents outlining Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned movements unattended in an Alaskan hotel.

“Monica Crowley, a former Fox News personality who is now Trump’s chief of protocol, apparently left behind in a public area of an Alaskan hotel documents describing confidential planned movements of Trump and Putin during their Friday meeting in Alaska,” he stated.

Reich also claimed that Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, Emil Bove, reportedly told colleagues at the Department of Justice to ignore court orders blocking the deportation of Venezuelan migrants.

The political commentator also alleged that Billy Long, a former auctioneer and Republican congressman whom Trump nominated to head the Internal Revenue Service, has already been fired after clashing with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

He also criticized the appointment of E.J. Antoni to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, who has faced bipartisan criticism for incompetence

“Antoni is that rarity who has drawn harsh criticism from economists on the right as well as the mainstream for being ignorant, unprincipled, and incompetent. He recently called it “good news” that “all of the net job growth over the last 12 months has gone to native-born Americans,” said Reich.

He argued that President Trump values loyalty over competence, drawing historical parallels to dictatorships that promoted “crackpots and fools” to positions of power

“History is strewn with the wreckage of dictatorships that have attracted and promoted incompetent lapdogs lacking talent or integrity. As Hannah Arendt explained in her classic The Origins of Totalitarianism,” the former U.S. Labor Secretary stated.

Further, he warned that President Trump risks failing in his second term if he continues to values loyalty over competence

“People who climb upward by sacrificing their integrity to slavish subservience almost always fall on their faces eventually. Blind ambition trips them up. They cannot explain or defend their behavior by relying on principled competence because, like Roy Cohn, they are unprincipled and incompetent to their cores,” he added.

In this article:
