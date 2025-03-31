RSF Vows To Continue fighting on despite losses

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has vowed to continue fighting days after the army retook control of Khartoum.

Speaking of Sunday, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, said RSF would return to the capital stronger than ever.

“Yes, we left Khartoum, but we will return stronger than ever,” Hemedti stated.

The RSF leader pointed out that the withdrawal from the capital was a strategic repositioning decision.

Hemedti also ruled out any negotiations with the army, saying “We will not engage in dialogue or agreements with them, only the gun will decide.”

On Thursday, the Sudanese Army announced that it had cleared RSF fighters from the capital Khartoum, nearly two years after losing the capital to the paramilitary group.

“Our forces today have … forcibly cleansed the last pockets of the remnants of the Daglo terrorist militia in Khartoum locality,” military spokesman Nabil Abdullah said in a statement late on Thursday.

On Saturday, the army also retook control of the Libya Market in western Omdurman, a key RSF stronghold since the war began in April 2023.

The Sudan army and RSF have been at war since mid-April 2023, and according to the UN and local authorities, there have been more than 20,000 deaths and 14 million displaced people.

The international community and the UN have called for an end to the war, warning of a looming humanitarian catastrophe as millions face starvation and death from food shortages. The conflict has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.

