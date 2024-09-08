Connect with us

Russia and Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Border Attacks

Russia President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine and Russia have accused one other of nocturnal air raids on respective border territories, with Ukrainian officials reporting two deaths and four injuries in the Sumy region, and Russia reporting three civilians hurt in Belgorod.

Two children were among those injured in Sumy, the military administration of the northeastern Ukrainian province announced on Sunday via the Telegram messaging app.

According to the report, several residential homes and autos were destroyed.

Across the border, in Russia’s southern district of Belgorod, three civilians, including two children, were hurt in a Ukrainian air strike, according to the territory’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on Telegram.

He said two residential buildings were destroyed and more than 15 buildings in total were damaged.

The Russian defense ministry said on Telegram that it destroyed two Ukraine-launched drones over Belgorod overnight. Both Sumy and Belgorod regions have been subject to frequent attacks. 

Both sides deny targeting civilians, saying the attacks are aimed at destroying each other’s infrastructure critical to war efforts.

Thousands of civilians have died in the war, which Russia started with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Millions of Ukrainians have also been displaced, while their cities and villages have become piles of rubble.

Also Read: Zelenskyy to Present Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan to the US President

