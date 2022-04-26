Russia Warns United States From Sending More Weapons To Ukraine

Russia has advised the United States not to send more weapons to Ukraine citing the delivery of arms supplies is “pouring oil on the flames”.

Russia, on the other hand said that large Western deliveries of weapons were heightening the conflict. However, this would lead to more losses, according to Moscow’s ambassador to Washington.

The US has provided about $6.4bn in military subsidy to Ukraine since 2014. However, $3.7bn of that was allocated in a series of batches confirmed in the start of Russia’s invasion of its neighbouring country from end of February.

However, during a talk in Rossiya 24 TV channel, Anatoly Antonov, Moscow’s ambassador to the US, said the delivery of military equipment to Ukraine raised the stakes of the conflict.

“We stressed the unacceptability of this situation when the United States of America pours weapons into Ukraine, and we demanded an end to this practice,” Antonov said, referring to an official diplomatic note sent to Washington expressing Moscow’s concerns.

Previous week, the US a announced its latest $800m military aid package for Ukraine. This improved the extent of the systems provided to include heavy artillery as Ukrainian forces try to beat back major offensive in their country’s east.