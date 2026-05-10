Ruto, Macron Seal KSh12.5 Billion Deal to Expand Nairobi Commuter Rail

President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron have signed 11 major agreements aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between Kenya and France, with the expansion of the Nairobi Commuter Rail system emerging as the flagship project.

The agreements were signed on Sunday at State House, Nairobi, ahead of the Africa Forward Summit 2026, which begins on May 11 and is expected to bring together more than 50 heads of state and global leaders.

Among the key deals is the rehabilitation and modernisation of the Nairobi Commuter Rail network at a cost of KSh12.5 billion. The project is expected to ease traffic congestion in Nairobi and improve transport connectivity between the capital and surrounding towns.

“As part of the strengthening of the strategic partnership between Kenya and France, our two countries today signed 11 instruments aimed at deepening cooperation across strategic sectors of our economies,” President Ruto said during a joint press briefing.

He added that the commuter rail project would serve as “a central pillar of our urban transport modernisation programme.”

The upgraded rail system will expand commuter connections to satellite towns including Syokimau, Embakasi, Ruiru and Kikuyu. The project will also incorporate the Riruta-Ngong railway line, which is currently under construction.

According to the government, the programme will involve the modernisation of more than 165 kilometres of existing railway lines, acquisition of new Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs), and construction of additional railway stations.

Beyond transport, the agreements cover several strategic sectors including digital technology, climate services, energy, education, logistics, agriculture and healthcare. Kenya and France also signed a KSh104 billion agreement to develop and finance logistics and port infrastructure, alongside plans to enhance cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, digital public services and data systems.

President Ruto noted that Kenya would also benefit from France’s expertise in nuclear energy as the country works toward increasing electricity generation capacity to 10,000 megawatts.

“Kenya is going to benefit from France’s understanding of nuclear energy,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France’s commitment to expanding investments and partnerships across Africa.

“Our priority is clear: to step up investments and strengthen our cooperation programmes in healthcare, education, food, digital technology, energy and infrastructure,” Macron said.

Ruto further emphasized Kenya’s foreign policy direction, declaring: “We are not looking East or West. We are looking forward.”

The signing of the agreements marks a significant milestone in Kenya-France relations and highlights Nairobi’s growing importance as a regional hub for investment, infrastructure and innovation.