Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Rwandan Deportation Policy is ‘Dead and Buried’, Says UK’s New PM

By

Published

GRyu2ryWYAAwyoc

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the end of the contentious Rwanda deportation policy imposed by the previous Conservative government in his first news conference since assuming office.

The initiative to transport asylum seekers to Kigali has been officially discontinued, signaling a dramatic policy shift under the incoming Labour government.

Starmer highlighted his determination to end what he called unproductive and inhumane immigration policies.

“The Rwanda idea was doomed from the start. “It’s never been a deterrent,” he stated at Downing Street.
He cited record numbers of migrants crossing the English Channel in the first half of 2024 as proof of the policy’s failure.

“The chances were of not going and not being processed, and staying here, therefore, in paid-for accommodation for a very, very long time. It’s had the complete opposite effect and I’m not prepared to continue with gimmicks that don’t act as a deterrent,” said the new PM.

The Labour Party had promised to suspend the Rwanda deportation plan “on day one,” claiming that it was not only useless but also costly and inhumane.

Starmer’s administration is now focusing on addressing the core causes of unlawful immigration and reforming the UK asylum system.

To reduce Channel crossings, Starmet proposed a strategy that involved recruiting professional investigators and using counter-terrorism powers to dismantle the criminal groups who facilitate the perilous journeys.

Labour intends to divert funds now allocated for the Rwanda scheme to enforcement measures. The party has advocated establishing a new “Border Security Command” to pursue gangs that operate small boat routes, as well as strengthening security cooperation with the EU.

Also Read: President Ruto Congratulates New UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020