Rwandan Deportation Policy is ‘Dead and Buried’, Says UK’s New PM

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the end of the contentious Rwanda deportation policy imposed by the previous Conservative government in his first news conference since assuming office.

The initiative to transport asylum seekers to Kigali has been officially discontinued, signaling a dramatic policy shift under the incoming Labour government.

Starmer highlighted his determination to end what he called unproductive and inhumane immigration policies.

“The Rwanda idea was doomed from the start. “It’s never been a deterrent,” he stated at Downing Street.

He cited record numbers of migrants crossing the English Channel in the first half of 2024 as proof of the policy’s failure.

“The chances were of not going and not being processed, and staying here, therefore, in paid-for accommodation for a very, very long time. It’s had the complete opposite effect and I’m not prepared to continue with gimmicks that don’t act as a deterrent,” said the new PM.

The Labour Party had promised to suspend the Rwanda deportation plan “on day one,” claiming that it was not only useless but also costly and inhumane.

Starmer’s administration is now focusing on addressing the core causes of unlawful immigration and reforming the UK asylum system.

To reduce Channel crossings, Starmet proposed a strategy that involved recruiting professional investigators and using counter-terrorism powers to dismantle the criminal groups who facilitate the perilous journeys.

Labour intends to divert funds now allocated for the Rwanda scheme to enforcement measures. The party has advocated establishing a new “Border Security Command” to pursue gangs that operate small boat routes, as well as strengthening security cooperation with the EU.

Also Read: President Ruto Congratulates New UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer