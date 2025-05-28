Sanctions Loom as Trump Blasts Putin Over Ukraine Bloodshed

KDRTV NEWS – USA: US President Donald Trump is now calling out Russian President Vladimir Putin in the harshest terms yet. Posting on Truth Social, Trump warned on Tuesday that Putin is “playing with fire” a bold shift that has sent shockwaves through diplomatic circles.

The warning follows a deadly Russian drone attack on Kyiv that left 13 dead and dozens injured. The strike shattered what Trump believed was a potential breakthrough in ceasefire talks with Moscow. Just eight days earlier, Trump had spoken with Putin, claiming the Russian leader agreed to start negotiations “immediately.” Instead, Kyiv was bombarded.

President Trump, visibly outraged, accused Putin of betrayal. “If it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD,” he posted. While vague on specifics, insiders confirm that new sanctions targeting Russia’s banking and arms sectors are being finalized at the White House.

The shift is seismic. Trump once praised Putin as “strong” and avoided direct confrontation. But now, he’s calling him “absolutely crazy” and questioning his mental fitness. At a Sunday press briefing, Trump signaled a hard pivot: “This isn’t diplomacy anymore – it’s madness.”

Putin’s silence has been deafening, though Russian state media has responded with fury, accusing Trump of “fueling global instability.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine is cautiously optimistic. Officials in Kyiv hope this isn’t just another Trump outburst, but the start of meaningful action against Moscow.

The world watches closely as Trump transforms from peacemaker to hardliner. Whether he follows through or backpedals remains to be seen—but one thing’s clear: the Trump-Putin chapter is entering its most dangerous phase yet.