Saudi Arabia Turns Back More Than 350 Kenyan Workers Over Ebola Concerns

More than 350 Kenyan workers who travelled to Saudi Arabia for employment have been forced to return to Kenya after authorities denied them entry over concerns linked to the Ebola outbreak, despite the group holding valid work visas.

The workers arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at approximately 1:30pm on Monday, November 2, after spending four days stranded at Sharjah Airport in the United Arab Emirates as arrangements were made for their return.

One of the affected workers, Mary Njau, described the experience as frustrating, saying the group had travelled with hopes of starting new jobs but was disappointed upon reaching Saudi Arabia.

“We have come back, and it is very much frustrating. We had a lot of hopes, but when we arrived at the nation we were very much disappointed. We urge for the intervention of the government,” Njau told KBC.

The returnees have appealed to the Kenyan and Saudi Arabian governments to resolve the dispute, warning that prolonged restrictions could disrupt their employment plans and cause their visas to expire.

The Association of Skilled Migrant Agencies of Kenya (ASMAK) has also called for urgent diplomatic engagement between Nairobi and Riyadh.

The association’s Assistant Secretary General, Elab Muridi, said approximately 150 other workers were still in transit when he spoke, while documents for about 2,200 additional workers had already been processed.

“Already, more than 350 workers are on their way back, and most of them are here. We estimate that about 150 are still in transit,” Muridi said.

ASMAK Secretary General Monica Mwema said the restrictions had disrupted confirmed bookings and scheduled departures, with some workers expected to travel on November 3 and 4.

Saudi Arabia announced the restrictions on October 30, suspending travel by its citizens to Kenya and halting the issuance of all visa categories to travellers from the country.

The measures also bar entry to people who have been in Kenya or another country experiencing an active Ebola outbreak within the 21 days before arrival, including those travelling through third countries.

Kenya subsequently protested the decision through a diplomatic note, describing the restrictions as disproportionate and unsupported by scientific evidence. The government maintained that the nine confirmed Ebola cases recorded at the time were linked to one cluster originating from an imported infection, with no evidence of community transmission.

Nairobi has since opened diplomatic talks with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, with the two countries agreeing to relay Kenya’s concerns to their respective governments and facilitate technical discussions.

The restrictions could affect a much larger workforce, with government estimates indicating that more than 350,000 Kenyans were living and working in Saudi Arabia as of July 2026.

However, the two governments have yet to announce a decision on reviewing the measures or a timetable for the proposed technical discussions.