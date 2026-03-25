Security Forces Kill Two Al-Shabaab Militants in Mandera Eid Ambush

Security forces have killed two suspected militants linked to Al-Shabaab and injured four others following a coordinated ambush operation in Mandera County during Eid celebrations.

According to a statement released by the Counter Terrorism Policing unit, the operation was intelligence-led and targeted a group attempting to infiltrate Kenya through the porous Kenya-Somalia border.

“As Kenyans were engaged in Eid celebrations, our brave and resilient SOG officers undertook an intelligence-led operation against terrorists who attempted to infiltrate the Kenya border,” the statement read.

The operation, carried out by the Special Operations Group (SOG), took place on the outskirts of Sarira in Mandera, an area frequently targeted due to its proximity to Somalia. Authorities revealed that officers had strategically positioned themselves in advance, using aerial surveillance and intelligence assets to track the militants’ movements.

“SOG officers laid an ambush for a group of terrorists in the outskirts of Sarira, Mandera. The officers, backed by intelligence aerial assets, waited for radical elements,” the agency stated.

During the confrontation, two militants were killed on the spot while four others sustained critical injuries. The remaining fighters reportedly fled across the border into Somalia under sustained fire from Kenyan security personnel.

“SOG carried out the assault, killing two terrorists and critically injuring four others while the rest ran away deep into Somalia under heavy firepower from our officers,” the statement added.

The incident underscores ongoing security concerns in Kenya’s northeastern region, where cross-border incursions by extremist groups have remained a persistent threat.

This latest operation comes just weeks after authorities foiled a separate terror plot targeting Nairobi. Security agencies disclosed that months of surveillance and covert intelligence gathering had led to the disruption of a planned attack intended to cause mass casualties during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Plans by the terrorist group Al-Shabaab to kill many Kenyans in Nairobi have once again been foiled by the intelligence agency,” the Counter Terrorism Policing unit said in an earlier statement.

During that operation, officers recovered a cache of weapons, including firearms, explosives, and ammunition believed to have been destined for attacks within the العاصمة. Investigations also indicated that the suspects were exploring additional criminal activities, including kidnapping and vehicle hijacking.

Security agencies have since intensified patrols, surveillance, and intelligence operations in high-risk areas across the country. Officials maintain that these measures are critical in preventing further attacks and ensuring public safety.

“Nairobi remains safe because of the brave young men and women in our security agencies who spend long hours tracking down dangerous terrorists and criminals,” the agency assured.

The government has also reiterated its commitment to strengthening border security, particularly as plans to reopen key crossing points, including the Mandera border post, gather momentum.

Residents in the region have been urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities by reporting suspicious activities, as Kenya continues to confront evolving security threats linked to extremist networks.