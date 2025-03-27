Serbia Threatens To Take Action Against Kenya

The Serbian Government has threatened to take diplomatic and political measures against Kenya after President William Ruto recognized Kosovo as an independent state.

In a statement on Thursday, Serbia condemned Kenya’s decision to recognise the independence of Kosovo.

Serbia stated that the action is in violation of international law and directly breaches United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia strongly condemns the decision of the Republic of Kenya to recognize the unilaterally declared independence of the so-called ‘Kosovo’.”

“Such an act constitutes a blatant violation of international law and a direct breach of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244, which unequivocally guarantees the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia,” read the statement in part.

Serbia also dismissed any justification based on the 2010 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), arguing that it does not legitimize Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence.

“This decision also undermines efforts to foster constructive dialogue, regional stability, and respect for the international legal order. We particularly emphasize that any reference to the 2010 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice as justification is unfounded,” Serbia stated.

Serbia also said the decision sets a bad precedent for Kenya’s relations with Serbia, which have been built over the years.

It warned that it will take all necessary diplomatic and political measures in response to Kenya’s decision.

“This move sets a regrettable precedent in the traditionally friendly relations between Serbia and Kenya—relations that have been built over decades on the principles of mutual respect and cooperation, including within the Non-Aligned Movement.

“The Republic of Serbia will take all necessary diplomatic and political measures in response to this unacceptable and unfriendly act,” Serbia stated.

President William Ruto on Wednesday, March 26, issued a declaration recognizing Kosovo as a State.

According to the State Department of Foreign Affairs, in a statement said Kenya recognized Kosovo in the interest of international peace and security, and territorial integrity.