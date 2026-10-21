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Six Oil Tankers Expected at Mombasa Port Amid Kenya’s Fuel Supply Concerns

Vincent Olando

Published

Kenya is expected to receive six oil tankers carrying energy products at the Port of Mombasa over the next 14 days, as concerns persist over fuel supplies following reported drone attacks on two petroleum vessels destined for the country.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) said 51 vessels are scheduled to call at the ports of Mombasa and Lamu between October 19 and October 31, 2026, including tankers transporting butane, V Power, palm oil, base oil and gasoil.

“Six oil tankers are among 51 vessels expected to call at the ports of Mombasa and Lamu over the next 14 days,” KPA stated.

According to the authority’s schedule dated October 19, Mombasa is expected to receive 41 vessels, comprising 26 container ships, seven conventional cargo vessels, six oil tankers and two car carriers.

The Port of Lamu is projected to handle the remaining 10 vessels, including nine container ships and one general cargo vessel.

Among the tankers listed in the schedule are the Atlantic Victory, carrying butane, the Bellatrix, transporting V Power, and the Torm Sublime, carrying gasoil. The schedule also lists the Jupiter, carrying palm oil, and the Bow Lynx, transporting base oil.

The expected deliveries come as Kenya faces uncertainty over international petroleum shipments amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Edward Mwirigi Kinyua recently told a parliamentary committee that two vessels destined for Kenya had been hit by drones.

“There has been escalating tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia and, as a result, two vessels destined for Kenya were hit by drones,” Kinyua told the National Assembly’s Special Funds Accounts Committee.

He said the vessels sustained engine damage, but the petroleum products they were carrying remained safe.

However, KPA has not identified the six tankers in its latest schedule as the same vessels affected by the reported attacks, leaving it unclear whether the upcoming arrivals are connected to the disrupted shipments.

The developments come after EPRA raised maximum retail fuel prices for the period between October 15 and November 14, 2026.

In Nairobi, super petrol increased by KSh12.93 per litre to KSh226.96, while diesel rose by KSh9.90 to KSh227.76. Kerosene recorded the largest increase, rising by KSh28.49 to KSh219.87 per litre.

The higher prices have raised concerns over transport costs and the cost of moving goods, adding pressure on households and businesses.

Beyond petroleum products, the ports are also expected to handle other cargo, including wheat, steel coils, clinker and vehicles. The latest projection represents an increase from the 45 vessels forecast by KPA on October 7, when Mombasa was expected to receive 34 vessels and Lamu 11.

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