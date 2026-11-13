Somali Clan Elder Accuses Kenya of Sheltering Associates Linked to Al-Shabaab

A prominent Somali clan elder has accused Kenya of providing refuge to former South West State leader Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen and his associates over alleged links to the Al-Shabaab militant group, urging Mogadishu to seek their arrest and extradition.

Caaqil Nur Hussein Ali, a senior elder from Somalia’s Mudulood clan, made the accusations during a news conference in Mogadishu on Thursday, November 12, 2026, where he criticised the Kenyan government for allegedly offering shelter and political asylum to Laftagareen, his associates and his father-in-law, military commander Shub.

Ali accused Laftagareen and Shub of belonging to Al-Shabaab and contributing to violence and instability in Somalia, particularly in the South West State. He claimed their presence in Kenya was undermining the Somali federal government and the administration led by Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, popularly known as Adan Madobe.

The elder also questioned Kenya’s counterterrorism approach, arguing that authorities appeared to focus on armed militants while overlooking individuals he accused of having links to the group.

“It seems that our neighbouring Kenyan government considers only those carrying guns and planting explosives in vehicles, killing people, as terrorists, but does not recognise as such those it has accommodated in hotels and granted political asylum, who are causing problems in Somalia,” Ali said.

He argued that Kenya’s alleged decision to provide refuge to the individuals had contributed to the situation and described them as internationally wanted terrorists who should be handed over to Somali authorities.

Ali called on Somalia’s federal government to issue arrest warrants against Laftagareen and his associates over their alleged links to Al-Shabaab and formally request their extradition from Kenya.

He further urged Nairobi and Mogadishu to work together to address the accusations, citing the two countries’ diplomatic relations and security cooperation in combating militant groups operating across their shared border.

The accusations come amid heightened security concerns following a recent Al-Shabaab attack on the outskirts of Mandera that killed civilians and construction workers. Ali expressed condolences to the Kenyan government and affected families, while urging Nairobi to hand Laftagareen over to Somalia.

Somalia’s federal government reportedly imposed sanctions on Laftagareen on October 13, 2026, over alleged links to Al-Shabaab, ordering financial institutions and banks to freeze assets and accounts registered in his name and those of other individuals on the list.

However, the allegations that Laftagareen and his associates are being hosted in Kenya have not been independently established.