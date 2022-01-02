Connect with us

South African Parliament in Cape Town on Fire

Firefighters are in site battling the blaze, however, the cause of the fire is not yet clear

Image showing huge smoke ripping from Parliament roof in South Africa
KDRTV NEWS: A large fire has been seen ripping from the South African parliament in the South African city of Cape Town.

KDRTV has seen footage showing a plume of black smoke filling in the sky from the roof of the building

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

 

Fire razing the parliament building in South Africa

Dozens of firefighters are currently on the site battling the menace

The incident has happened hours after the state funeral of Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the St George`s Cathedral near the parliament

The parliament was not in session during the incidents due to the holidays.

KDRTV understands that the House of Parliament in Cape Town is made of three sections; the oldest is dating back to 1884, the new section was built in the 1920s, and the house of the National Assembly was built in the 1980s.

Last year, a fire ravaged part of the University of Cape Town`s Library which is considered to be home to a unique collection of African archives.

