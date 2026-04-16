South African Politician Julius Malema Jailed For 5 Years

South African opposition politician Julius Malema has been sentenced to five years in prison after he was found guilty of unlawfully possessing a firearm and discharging it in public.

The EFF party leader was handed over the sentence on Thursday, April 16, by Magistrate Twanet Olivier.

The case stems from an incident in which Malema discharged a firearm during the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations in Mdantsane in 2018.

The EFF leader was also sentenced to pay a 20,000 rand fine for each of the other three charges, totaling 60,000 rand, or alternatively serve six months’ imprisonment on each count.

In 2025, the court convicted the politician of five offences, including the unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging it in public, and reckless endangerment.

In delivering the sentence in a court in KuGompo City, Magistrate Olivier said Malema had deliberately violated firearm laws by shooting the gun at the EFF event.

However, Malema pleaded not guilty to the charges and insisted that the gunshots were only intended to be celebratory.

Meanwhile, the EFF party has indicated that Malema will appeal the court’s decision in South Africa’s highest court, the Constitutional Court.

“We are going to appeal there and there that she must extend bail. We hope that she’s going to be within the law and be reasonable because our lawyers, even yesterday, the legal team presented a case that Malema is not a flight risk.

“The president has been cooperative with the courts since 2018. He has never missed a court date,” the EFF party stated.

Malema previously served as president of the African National Congress (ANC) Youth League from 2008 to 2012 before he was expelled from the party.

Following his expulsion, Malema went on to form the EFF party in 2013 and was elected to the South African National Assembly in 2014.