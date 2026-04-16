Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

South African Politician Julius Malema Jailed For 5 Years

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Julius Malema

Julius Malema

South African opposition politician Julius Malema has been sentenced to five years in prison after he was found guilty of unlawfully possessing a firearm and discharging it in public.

The EFF party leader was handed over the sentence on Thursday, April 16, by Magistrate Twanet Olivier.

The case stems from an incident in which Malema discharged a firearm during the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations in Mdantsane in 2018.

The EFF leader was also sentenced to pay a 20,000 rand fine for each of the other three charges, totaling 60,000 rand, or alternatively serve six months’ imprisonment on each count.

In 2025, the court convicted the politician of five offences, including the unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging it in public, and reckless endangerment.

In delivering the sentence in a court in KuGompo City, Magistrate Olivier said Malema had deliberately violated firearm laws by shooting the gun at the EFF event.

However, Malema pleaded not guilty to the charges and insisted that the gunshots were only intended to be celebratory.

Meanwhile, the EFF party has indicated that Malema will appeal the court’s decision in South Africa’s highest court, the Constitutional Court.

“We are going to appeal there and there that she must extend bail. We hope that she’s going to be within the law and be reasonable because our lawyers, even yesterday, the legal team presented a case that Malema is not a flight risk.

“The president has been cooperative with the courts since 2018. He has never missed a court date,” the EFF party stated.

Malema previously served as president of the African National Congress (ANC) Youth League from 2008 to 2012 before he was expelled from the party.

Following his expulsion, Malema went on to form the EFF party in 2013 and was elected to the South African National Assembly in 2014.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

malesha malesha

World

South Africa’s Julius Malema To Travel To Kenya On Thursday

South African Member of Parliament and leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema, is scheduled to visit Kenya on Thursday, November 9....

November 8, 2023
Malema Malema

Politics

South Africa’s Opposition Leader Julius Malema Urges Raila Odinga to Stop Causing Disruption in Kenya

In a firm message directed at Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga, South Africa’s outspoken opposition leader, Julius Malema, called for an end to the...

July 30, 2023