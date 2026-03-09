Suspect Arrested After Gunfire Reported at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home

KDRTV News – Los Angeles, CA : A woman has been arrested after multiple shots were fired at the Beverly Hills home of global pop star Rihanna on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of gunfire at approximately 1:15 p.m. local time at the singer’s residence in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Police confirmed that the property targeted belonged to Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, and that she was inside the mansion at the time of the incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Authorities said the suspect, a 30-year-old woman, allegedly fired several shots from inside a vehicle parked across the street before fleeing the scene. Investigators later located the suspect’s vehicle about eight miles away and arrested her after a brief pursuit.

According to police spokesperson Armen Arias, officers recovered an assault-style rifle and several shell casings from the suspect’s vehicle after the arrest.

“When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings,” Arias said.

Investigators also reported finding bullet holes in the gate of the property and an RV parked in the driveway, indicating that the rounds struck the exterior of the residence.

Law enforcement sources told US media that approximately seven to ten shots may have been fired toward the mansion during the incident. The motive behind the shooting has not yet been determined, and authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.

The 37-year-old singer shares three children with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. It was not immediately clear whether other family members were inside the residence at the time.

Beyond her music career, Rihanna has built a global business empire and is the founder of the internationally successful cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, as well as a lingerie company. Her ventures have helped make her one of the wealthiest female entertainers in the world.

Rihanna first rose to global prominence in the early 2000s with chart-topping hits such as Pon de Replay and Umbrella, and she recently celebrated 20 years since the release of her debut album.

Police have not publicly identified the suspect, and officials say more details will be released as the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, authorities have reassured the public that the situation has been contained and there is no immediate threat to the community.