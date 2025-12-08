Tanzania Advises Citizens to Remain Indoors Over Independence Day Protest Fears

The Tanzanian government has advised its citizens to remain indoors on December 9, 2025, the nation’s Independence Day, amidst heightened tensions and planned anti-government protests. This directive comes after a contentious general election in October and a subsequent crackdown on dissent, raising concerns among human rights organizations and international bodies.

Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba delivered President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s message, stating that only essential workers should report to duty. “The government advises all citizens who will not have an emergency on December 9 to use the day for rest and celebrate it at home, except for those whose work duties require them to be at their work stations,” Nchemba said. Government spokesperson Mussa Azzan Zungu reiterated this, emphasizing the balance between national celebration and public order.

Activists have called for nationwide demonstrations, dubbed “D9,” to protest alleged abuses during the disputed October 29 elections, which saw President Hassan declared the winner with nearly 98% of the vote. These protests are seen as a continuation of the “MO29” demonstrations, fueled by youth anger over the exclusion of opposition candidates and broader economic grievances.

Police have declared any protests on Independence Day illegal, citing a lack of formal notification from organizers and alleging intentions to seize public property and disrupt services. Since mid-November, authorities have arrested at least 10 activists and opposition supporters for online posts related to the planned protests, including Ambrose Leonce Dede, Kibaba Furaha Michael, and Clemence Mwandambo. Human Rights Watch has condemned these “wrongful arrests” and urged the government to release those arbitrarily detained.

The UN Human Rights Office has called on Tanzanian authorities to uphold the rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly, urging security forces to refrain from using force against non-violent gatherings. Seif Magango, spokesperson for OHCHR, stated, “We remind security forces they must refrain from using force to disperse non-violent assemblies and make every effort to de-escalate tensions”.

The United States Embassy in Dar es Salaam has issued a security alert, warning its citizens of potential curfews, internet blackouts, and travel disruptions, and has restricted non-emergency travel for its staff. The US is also reviewing its relationship with Tanzania due to concerns about violence against civilians, religious freedom, free speech, and investment barriers.

The government previously canceled official Independence Day celebrations for 2025, redirecting funds to repair infrastructure damaged during the October unrest.