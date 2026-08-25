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Tanzania Vice-President Emmanuel Nchimbi Resigns

Vincent Olando

Published

Tanzania’s Vice-President Emmanuel John Nchimbi has resigned from office and announced his retirement from active politics and public service, in a move that will take effect on September 4, 2026.

Nchimbi formally communicated his decision to President Samia Suluhu Hassan in a letter dated August 25, according to a public notice issued by the Office of the Vice-President in Dodoma. He cited Article 50(2)(c), read together with Article 149(2) of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, as the legal basis for his resignation and the appointment of a new Vice-President.

The decision comes less than a year after Nchimbi assumed the position after serving as President Hassan’s running mate in the November 2025 General Election.

In his resignation notice, Nchimbi linked his departure to a commitment he made to President Hassan when he took office. He had pledged to serve faithfully and leave whenever the President felt a change in the office of Vice-President was necessary.

“I am fully satisfied, without any doubt, that Her Excellency the President desires change, and thus I have decided to fulfil my promise,” Nchimbi said in his resignation notice.

He also recalled his earlier pledge, stating: “On August 27, 2025, I pledged to Hon. President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan that I would assist her and our country to the best of my ability and with integrity. I also assured her that should she ever feel the need for a different Vice President, I would vacate this position.”

Nchimbi thanked President Hassan and the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party for the confidence placed in him during his time in office. He also thanked Tanzanians for their support and assured them that he would continue serving the country as a patriotic citizen.

His resignation marks an unprecedented development in Tanzania, with the BBC reporting that Nchimbi will become the first Vice-President to step down since the country gained independence in 1964.

Nchimbi, born in Mbeya Region in 1971, has held several senior government and political positions. He previously served as CCM youth wing chairman, Member of Parliament for Songea Town, Deputy Minister in several dockets and later as Minister for Information, Culture and Sports and Minister for Home Affairs. He also served as Tanzania’s ambassador to Brazil and Egypt.

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