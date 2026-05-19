Togo Opens Its Borders: All Africans Can Now Enter Visa-Free

In a move that Kenyans and millions of other Africans will welcome, Togo has scrapped visa requirements for all African passport holders — effective immediately — making it the sixth African country to fully open its borders to continental travelers.

The directive, announced on May 18 by Togo’s Ministry of Security and signed by Security Minister Calixte Batossie Madjoulba, allows citizens from every African country holding a valid national passport to enter Togo for stays of up to 30 days without a visa.

“The Minister of Security informs the national and international community of the decision taken by the President of the Council to grant, effective today, Monday, May 18, 2026, visa exemptions for entry into Togo to all nationals of African states holding a valid national passport,” the official statement read.

The policy applies across all of Togo’s land, air and sea border crossings, with government agencies directed to ensure swift implementation nationwide.

Togo joins Rwanda, Ghana, Benin, The Gambia and Seychelles — a growing bloc of African nations that have either fully or near-fully dismantled visa barriers for fellow African travelers in a push to accelerate continental mobility and economic integration.

Authorities say the reform is part of a broader strategy to position Togo as a regional hub for trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchange — particularly along the Gulf of Guinea in West Africa. “This measure reflects the ongoing commitment of the highest Togolese authorities to promote African integration, strengthen the free movement of people and goods, and foster increased cooperation among the states and peoples of the continent,” the ministry stated.

The announcement also aligns with the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which seeks to deepen economic ties and ease the cross-border movement of goods and people across the continent.

However, the visa waiver does not mean travelers can arrive without any formalities. Togo’s government was clear that an online pre-arrival travel declaration, completed at least 24 hours before arrival through the government portal at http://voyage.gouv.tg, remains mandatory. Travelers must present the resulting travel slip at all border entry points.

Immigration, public health and security checks will continue to operate at all entry points, and authorities stressed that laws governing irregular entry, illegal stays and national security will remain fully enforced.

The announcement comes days after African leaders gathered in Nairobi for the Africa Forward Summit, where deepening intracontinental cooperation was high on the agenda.

Analysts say Togo’s move could meaningfully boost its appeal as a commercial and transit hub, particularly as momentum builds continent-wide for visa liberalisation. Currently, more than 60 per cent of African destinations offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to fellow Africans — but full continent-wide mobility remains a work in progress.

Togo’s bold step, however, signals the direction of travel.