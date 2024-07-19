Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Trump Attends Republican Convention Patched From an Attempted Assassination

By

Published

lgq0obi8 trump at convention wit

Trump

Two days after surviving an attempted assassination, former US President Donald Trump arrived triumphantly at the Republican National Convention’s opening night, donning a bandage over his right ear.

Delegates erupted in applause when Trump appeared shown behind and then emerged, deeply moved, as Lee Greenwood sang “God Bless the USA.” Trump didn’t speak at the conference.

Trump’s arrival occurred just hours after euphoric and confident delegates picked the former president to lead their ticket for the third time and welcomed Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate.

“We must unite as a party, and we must unite as a nation,” said Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley, Trump’s handpicked party leader, as he opened Monday’s primetime national convention session. “We must show the same strength and resilience as President Trump and lead this nation to a greater future.”

Saturday’s shooting at a Pennsylvania event, in which Trump was hurt and one man died, remained fresh in the minds of delegates as they celebrated, in stark contrast to the fury and concern that had characterized the previous days.

Some delegates screamed “fight, fight, fight” — the exact words Trump was filmed shouting to the crowd as the Secret Service led him off the platform, his fist up and his face bruised.

The scenes surrounding Trump’s formal nomination highlighted the extent of his popularity among Republican activists.

When he reached the required number of delegates, video displays in the arena displayed “OVER THE TOP” while the song “Celebration” played, and delegates danced and waved Trump placards.

Throughout the voting, delegates flanked by “Make America Great Again” placards applauded as states chose to back Trump for a second term.

Also Read: Trump Draws Outrage From US Jews Following His Remarks on Jewish Voters

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020