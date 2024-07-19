Trump Attends Republican Convention Patched From an Attempted Assassination

Two days after surviving an attempted assassination, former US President Donald Trump arrived triumphantly at the Republican National Convention’s opening night, donning a bandage over his right ear.

Delegates erupted in applause when Trump appeared shown behind and then emerged, deeply moved, as Lee Greenwood sang “God Bless the USA.” Trump didn’t speak at the conference.

Trump’s arrival occurred just hours after euphoric and confident delegates picked the former president to lead their ticket for the third time and welcomed Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate.

“We must unite as a party, and we must unite as a nation,” said Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley, Trump’s handpicked party leader, as he opened Monday’s primetime national convention session. “We must show the same strength and resilience as President Trump and lead this nation to a greater future.”

Saturday’s shooting at a Pennsylvania event, in which Trump was hurt and one man died, remained fresh in the minds of delegates as they celebrated, in stark contrast to the fury and concern that had characterized the previous days.

Some delegates screamed “fight, fight, fight” — the exact words Trump was filmed shouting to the crowd as the Secret Service led him off the platform, his fist up and his face bruised.

The scenes surrounding Trump’s formal nomination highlighted the extent of his popularity among Republican activists.

When he reached the required number of delegates, video displays in the arena displayed “OVER THE TOP” while the song “Celebration” played, and delegates danced and waved Trump placards.

Throughout the voting, delegates flanked by “Make America Great Again” placards applauded as states chose to back Trump for a second term.

