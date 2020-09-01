Trump Defends Supporters Over Their Role In Clashes

(KDRTV)-President Donald Trump has defended his supporters over their role in the recent violent clashes in the US streets

According to the President, the teen arrested in the state of Wisconsin after fatally shooting and injuring the third one, as well his supporters who involved in clashes in Oregon, were acting in self-defense

However, Mr. Trump accused his November`s elections challenger Joe Bidden of sparking unfounded reports

KDRTV however established that Joe Bidden is leading in the opinion polls ahead of the November`s general elections

Trump has accused Joe Bidden and his allies for erupting violence in the streets after liaising with Democratic mayors and governors

The president made such sentiments in a press conference at the White House

In the recent violent clashes, a man was shot dead and he has been identified as Aaron Danielson. However, no arrest has been made

“Well, I understand they had large numbers of people that were supporters, but that was a peaceful protest,” Mr Trump replied to the CNN reporter.

Another reporter asked President Trump to comment about the Kenosha shooting.

“Your supporters, and they are your supporters indeed, shot a young gentleman who – and killed him, not with paint, but with a bullet. And I think it’s disgraceful.”

However, the President responded by saying the young man was in a very big trouble

“I guess he was in very big trouble, he probably would have been killed.”

KDRTV understands that since the shooting of George Floyd, the black America, several protests have erupted in the streets of the US with many calling for racial parity and the end of police violence.

Such violent have many times turned violent resulting in deaths, destruction of proprieties and arrests

President has many times opted the use of federal forces to quell clashes in various states and streets

