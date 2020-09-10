Trump Deliberately Downplayed Coronavirus, Books Reveals

(KDRTV)-US President Donald Trump was aware of how deadly coronavirus could be to the country but downplayed the virus to avoid causing panic;

President Trump deliberately misinformed Americans about the cruelty of the virus according to journalist Bob Woodward`s book

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bob Woodward is a Washington Post associate editor and authored the book after interviewing President Trump 18 times

A revelation also indicates that national security adviser Robert O`Brien told Trump on January 28 in a White House meeting, “This will be the biggest national security threat you face in your presidency.”

READ ALSO: Trump Wrong President For America: Michelle Obama

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Woodward also quoted O`Brien warning President Trump, “This is going to be the roughest thing you face.”

According to our previous reports, Trump publicly minimized the threats posed by the novel virus, however, according to Woodward, Trump later called him and agreed that the virus was really tricky.

“You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump said in a February 7 call. “And so, that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu.”

Trump had initially informed the public that the virus would soon vanish and that the seasonal flu was worse. He affirmed that the US government was in control

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to the book, in the 18 call interviews, President Trump admitted that he intentionally despised the danger of the virus

“I wanted to always play it down,” he said.

As copies of the Book Rage circulated on Wednesday, the White House Spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany bestowed efforts to reduce political damage by saying, “to keep the country calm. That is what leaders do.”

“This president has done an unprecedented job in dealing with COVID…He was always clear-eyed about the lives we could lose. Again, from this podium, he acknowledged that this was serious back in March, that 100,000, 200,000 lives could be lost.”

The disclosure has emerged only eight weeks to the November 3 presidential elections

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His presidential bid challenger Joe Bidden also crushed him in the spectrum of coronavirus saying that he lied to Americans

READ ALSO: Trump Faulted Again For Racism Over Kamala Harris Origin

“He knowingly and willingly lied to the American public about the threat posed to the country for months. … He failed to do his job on purpose,” Biden said. “It’s beyond despicable.”

Trump has been under fierce criticism as November elections near; he has been criticized on how his administration handles the pandemic

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News, bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.