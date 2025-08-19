Trump Pushes for Ukraine-Russia Talks After ‘Very Good’ Meeting with Zelenskyy

President Donald Trump is spearheading efforts to broker a peace deal in the nearly four-year-long conflict between Russia and Ukraine. On August 19, 2025, Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a delegation of European leaders at the White House, describing the session as a “very good” meeting and calling it an “early step toward ending the nearly four-year war.”

The high-level talks brought together French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

According to Trump, discussions centered on providing security guarantees for Ukraine, coordinated by European powers in close alignment with the United States. “Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine,” Trump declared after the meetings.

At the conclusion of the White House discussions, Trump said he personally phoned Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin arranging a direct meeting with Zelenskyy. “At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin and began arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy,” Trump stated. He added that this initial dialogue could pave the way for a trilateral meeting: “After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself. Again, this was a very good, early step for a war that has been going on for almost four years.”

To move the process forward, Trump confirmed that senior US officials including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are coordinating with Ukrainian and Russian counterparts to set the groundwork for negotiations.

Beyond diplomacy, however, Trump’s approach has sparked controversy due to its economic dimension. A central feature of his strategy ties continued US support to Ukraine’s vast mineral reserves. “One of the things we’re looking at with President Zelenskyy is having the security of their assets,” Trump explained. “They have assets underground, rare earth and other things, but primarily rare earth.”

According to the proposed framework, a Reconstruction Investment Fund would be established in which Ukraine would contribute 50% of future revenues from government-owned natural resources in exchange for US financial and military assistance. Earlier versions of the deal lacking legally binding security guarantees were resisted by Kyiv, with critics labeling the plan a “brutal shakedown.”

The diplomatic push comes amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, condemned Russia’s continued attacks, stressing, “Putin keeps bombing Ukrainian cities, killing more innocent Ukrainians overnight including a young child. Putin continues to delay and distract to stall for time.”

International analysts remain divided on Trump’s prospects. Northeastern University expert Julie Garey cautioned that negotiations may falter if Ukraine or the European Union are not fully empowered at the table, raising “big questions about whether the negotiations will ultimately be successful.”