Trump Signs $1.2 Trillion Spending Bill, Ending Partial US Government Shutdown

US President Donald Trump has signed into law a $1.2 trillion (£880 billion) federal spending bill, narrowly averting a prolonged government shutdown and restoring funding to most federal agencies.

The move brings an end to a partial shutdown that began on Saturday, after lawmakers failed to reach a timely agreement on government financing.

The legislation passed the House of Representatives by a razor-thin margin of 217–214, following its approval in the Senate last Friday. Its passage capped days of intense negotiations and partisan wrangling, underscoring the fragile balance of power in Congress.

The newly signed package ensures that most federal agencies will remain funded and operational through the end of the fiscal year in September, providing temporary stability for public services and federal employees who had been affected by the shutdown.

However, the agreement leaves a major unresolved issue: funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Under the compromise, DHS will receive funding for only two weeks, until February 13, 2026, as lawmakers remain deeply divided over immigration enforcement and oversight. The short-term funding arrangement effectively places a ticking clock on Congress, raising the possibility of another funding crisis if no agreement is reached before the deadline.

The dispute centers on immigration policy and the operations of agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Democrats are pressing for stricter oversight and reforms, citing public outrage following the fatal shooting of two US citizens in Minneapolis last month – an incident that has become a flashpoint in the funding debate.

Republicans, meanwhile, are pushing for stronger enforcement resources, arguing that border security and internal enforcement remain critical national priorities.

Despite the unresolved DHS funding question, President Trump praised the passage of the bill as a major achievement. “This bill is a great victory for the American people,” Trump said, describing the end of the shutdown as a win for national stability and government continuity.

Observers note, however, that the victory may be short-lived. While federal workers have returned to their jobs and the immediate disruption has eased, Washington is already bracing for another high-stakes confrontation as the February 13 deadline approaches. The two-week “stop-gap” measure for DHS highlights just how contentious immigration policy remains in Congress.

The close votes in both chambers reflect the intense political divisions shaping US budget politics and the difficulty of securing bipartisan consensus.

As negotiations resume, the coming weeks will be critical in determining whether lawmakers can reach a lasting agreement on DHS funding or whether the country will once again face the threat of another partial shutdown.

For now, the government remains open – but with only fourteen days on the clock for Homeland Security, uncertainty continues to loom over Capitol Hill.