Trump’s Intervention Fails to Halt Netanyahu Trial as Israeli Court Rejects Delay Bid

U.S. President Donald Trump has intervened forcefully into Israeli domestic politics, issuing a scathing statement denouncing the ongoing corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a lengthy and impassioned post on his X platform, Trump described the trial as a “WITCH HUNT” and a “TRAVESTY OF ‘JUSTICE,’” calling for it to be “CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY,” or for Netanyahu to be granted a pardon.

Trump’s remarks came in the wake of Netanyahu’s formal request to the Jerusalem District Court to postpone his testimony, citing urgent national security duties following a 12-day military conflict with Iran and ongoing operations in Gaza. However, the court rejected Netanyahu’s request on Friday, stating that his legal team had not provided sufficient justification to warrant suspending two weeks of proceedings.

Israel’s Attorney General Rivka Friedman-Feldman echoed this position, emphasizing that “general reasons” tied to wartime leadership were not enough to delay a scheduled cross-examination.

In his post, Trump praised Netanyahu’s leadership during the war with Iran, claiming they had “just went through HELL together” and that Netanyahu had fought “harder or more competently than anybody in Israel’s history” for the survival of the state. Trump claimed the conflict had nearly achieved “a complete elimination of potentially one of the biggest and most powerful Nuclear Weapons anywhere in the World.”

Expressing disbelief that Netanyahu is required to stand trial during such a critical time, Trump declared, “Anybody else would have suffered losses, embarrassment, and chaos!” He argued that Netanyahu “was a WARRIOR,” and said the charges including allegations of accepting luxury gifts like cigars and champagne were “concerning cigars, a Bugs Bunny doll, and numerous other unfair charges.”

This is the first time a sitting Israeli Prime Minister has ever been on trial, and the case has faced repeated delays since proceedings began in May 2020. The charges involve fraud, breach of trust, and bribery across three high-profile cases (Case 1000, 2000, and 4000).

While Trump’s support was warmly acknowledged by Netanyahu, who thanked him for his “incredible support for Israel and the Jewish people,” not all Israeli leaders were pleased. Opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized the interference, stating, “The president of the United States should not intervene in the legal process of an independent country.” Simcha Rothman, a coalition ally and chair of the Knesset’s judicial affairs committee, also voiced concerns about foreign meddling in legal affairs.

Despite rising pressure, the Israeli court’s refusal to delay the trial highlighting a firm commitment to judicial independence, even amid wartime. The final verdict in Netanyahu’s trial is expected no sooner than 2026, with the possibility of an appeal to the Supreme Court.