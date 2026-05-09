Truphena Muthoni Breaks World Record After Hugging 1,234 Trees in One Hour

Kenyan environmental activist Truphena Muthoni has once again captured global attention after provisionally breaking the Guinness World Record for the most trees hugged in one hour during an environmental awareness campaign in Brazil.

The 22-year-old conservationist hugged an impressive 1,234 trees within just one hour at the Jardim Botânico Brasília on Friday, May 8, surpassing the previous record of 1,123 trees set by Ghanaian forestry student Abubakar Tahiru in Alabama, USA, in March 2024.

Muthoni had initially targeted 1,172 trees but exceeded expectations by hugging 62 more trees than planned, marking another major milestone in her growing environmental activism journey.

Speaking after completing the challenge, Muthoni celebrated the achievement and reflected on its deeper cultural and environmental significance.

“Target was 1,172. We reached 1,234. After decades, Afro-Indigenous Brazil and the African diaspora meet again. An old friendship remembered. A living connection restored,” she said. Under Guinness World Records guidelines, participants must fully wrap both arms around each tree for at least two to three seconds for the attempt to qualify. Muthoni averaged nearly 20 trees every minute throughout the challenge, demonstrating remarkable endurance and determination.

The Guinness World Records team is now expected to review video footage and supporting evidence before officially ratifying the achievement.

The event attracted support from Kenyan diplomats, environmental officials, and members of the Kenyan community living in Brazil. Officials from the Kenyan Embassy in Brazil described the feat as part of Muthoni’s broader environmental awareness tour aimed at promoting climate action and conservation.

Muthoni is widely known as the “Tree Hugger for Justice” and currently serves as an ambassador for Kenya’s 15-billion tree planting campaign. She first gained international recognition after hugging a single indigenous tree continuously for 72 hours in Nyeri County, breaking her own previous 48-hour record earlier in 2025.

Since then, she has become one of Kenya’s most visible climate advocates, championing reforestation efforts and the protection of indigenous trees. Her campaigns continue to inspire young people across Africa to participate in environmental conservation and climate action initiatives.

If officially ratified, the Brazil feat will become Muthoni’s second Guinness World Record title and further cement her place among Africa’s leading environmental activists.