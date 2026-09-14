Two Arrested as USAID-Led Operation Uncovers Stolen and Expired Medicines in Kenyan Pharmacies

Kenya’s pharmaceutical supply chain is under fresh scrutiny after a joint operation led by the United States Agency for International Development’s Office of Inspector General (USAID OIG) uncovered stolen and expired medicines being sold through commercial pharmacies across the country.

The crackdown, announced on Monday, covered 18 pharmaceutical premises nationwide and led to two arrests. A further 11 people were ordered to report for additional investigations or court proceedings, while at least four pharmacies were closed or sealed.

“The USAID OIG-led operation targeted 18 pharmaceutical premises across Kenya. Enforcement actions included two arrests, 11 individuals being compelled to report for further investigative or court proceedings, and the closure and/or sealing of at least four pharmacies for various illegal schemes and regulatory violations,” USAID OIG stated.

Investigators spent weeks tracing how medical supplies were being diverted from authorised distribution channels and ending up on pharmacy shelves, focusing on the network responsible for moving medicines from warehouses to patients.

The operation was carried out in partnership with Kenya’s Pharmacy and Poisons Board, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi also supported the exercise through its Regional Security Office.

Among the items seized were more than 2,000 co-trimoxazole antibiotic tablets traced back to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), which investigators say were meant for designated distribution channels but instead surfaced in commercial premises. Hundreds of other products were also recovered, including expired, defective and unregistered medicines, along with improperly distributed tablets, capsules and diagnostic test strips.

Some of the seized goods were suspected to have been diverted from global health programmes run by United Nations agencies, and investigators found signs that products were also being moved illegally across Kenya’s borders.

The bust adds to a year of mounting concern over counterfeit and illicit medicines in Kenya. In July, the Ministry of Health raised a national alarm over the spread of fake medicines, prompting tighter surveillance of pharmaceutical outlets. The Pharmacy and Poisons Board subsequently flagged counterfeit HIV medicines, test kits, dialysis products and erectile dysfunction drugs circulating in the market, and Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale banned the delivery of antibiotics by motorcycle riders over concerns about unregulated online vendors.

That broader crackdown has already led to the closure of more than 200 non-compliant pharmaceutical outlets and the arrest of dozens of people accused of posing as qualified pharmacists, following reports suggesting as many as one in three medicines in some regions could be counterfeit.

For now, the latest arrests mark another step in what USAID OIG describes as an ongoing effort to protect Kenya’s pharmaceutical supply chain and the patients who depend on it.