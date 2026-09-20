Two Kenyans Prepare for Manaslu Summit After Deadly Avalanche at Camp III

Two Kenyan mountaineers are poised for a final attempt on Mount Manaslu in Nepal, but heavy snowfall has forced them to wait, on a mountain that has already claimed four lives this season.

Swabra Swaleh Breik and Daniel Moenga have completed their acclimatisation rotations on the 8,163-metre peak. Now they are waiting for the weather to clear.

“The two Kenyans have completed their acclimatisation rotation and are now preparing for their final summit push,” mountaineering platform Everest Today said on X.

The pair are among hundreds of climbers taking part in Nepal’s Autumn 2026 climbing season. According to the Annapurna Express, 480 climbers have received permits to climb Manaslu this season. Heavy snow has halted summit attempts for now.

“For now, however, heavy snowfall has halted summit attempts on Manaslu, forcing climbers to wait for improved weather and safer conditions before moving higher,” Everest Today said.

Manaslu, at 26,781 feet, is the world’s eighth-highest mountain and one of only 14 peaks above 8,000 metres.

The wait comes after a difficult season. An avalanche hit Camp III on Saturday night, burying a tent under about seven feet of snow, according to police in Gorkha. It killed Dhruba Jyoti Guha, a German national of Indian origin, and Nepali Sherpa guide Phursemba Sherpa. Both were on an expedition run by Makalu Adventure Company Ltd. Police said preparations are under way to fly their bodies to Kathmandu by helicopter on Monday.

Two other deaths came earlier. Singaporean climber Lau Wee Seng, 50, died on September 17 at about 6,000 metres while descending from Camp II. Nepalese authorities said he had been unable to keep walking, though they had not immediately established the cause. Days before, 20-year-old Nepalese porter Tashi Sherpa was found dead inside a tent at Base Camp.

Earlier this month, another avalanche above Camp III swept away about 1,200 metres of fixed rope and climbing equipment. Sherpas carried replacement gear to the higher camps, and a rope-fixing team reached the summit on September 17, opening the route for climbers.

Manaslu’s dangers go back years. About 90 deaths had been recorded on the mountain by the end of 2024, with avalanches, falls and altitude-related incidents among the causes.

Kenya already has a history on the peak. On September 24, 2023, Cheruiyot Kirui and James Muhia became the first Africans to summit Manaslu without supplemental oxygen.

For Breik and Moenga, the next step depends on the weather. They are waiting for a safe window to begin their final push.