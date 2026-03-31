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U.S. and Kenya Deepen Military Ties to Secure Indian Ocean Coastline

Vincent Olando

Published

Kenya and the United States have intensified their military cooperation following a high-level visit by a senior U.S. Navy commander, in a move aimed at strengthening maritime security and safeguarding the country’s coastline and borders.

Ambassador George Wikoff, Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, held strategic talks with Kenyan military leadership in Nairobi and Mombasa on March 31. The discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in maritime security, counterterrorism operations, and promoting regional stability across the Western Indian Ocean and the Somalia border.

Wikoff described Kenya as a key ally in advancing shared security interests in East Africa, noting the growing importance of coordinated defence efforts.

“Kenya is a critical maritime and security partner in East Africa and the Western Indian Ocean. Our cooperation is built on shared interests and shared sacrifices,” he said. “Together we are working to promote stability, protect vital sea lanes, and counter those who threaten regional security.”

In Nairobi, Wikoff met with Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces, Charles Muriu Kahariri, where the two leaders explored long-term defence strategies. The talks centered on modernising Kenya’s military, improving operational coordination, and aligning security efforts with broader economic and diplomatic goals.

Meanwhile, engagements in Mombasa brought together senior Kenya Defence Forces officials, including Paul Owuor Otieno, with discussions focusing on strengthening naval capabilities, enhancing intelligence sharing, and improving surveillance and response systems along Kenya’s coastline.

The visit also reviewed progress from the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2026 exercises, a joint initiative involving regional partners designed to enhance readiness and coordination in addressing maritime threats such as piracy, smuggling, and illegal fishing.

Highlighting the impact of the exercises, Wikoff underscored the value of joint operations in building resilience against emerging threats.

“CARAT 2026 shows what we can achieve when we train and operate together,” he stated. “By integrating our capabilities and sharing information, we are better prepared to secure the maritime domain, disrupt illicit networks, and respond swiftly when threats emerge.”

A key milestone during the visit was the commissioning of a new Marine Range and Close Quarters Battle training complex at the Kenya Navy Base in Mtongwe, Mombasa County. The Ksh97 million facility is designed to enhance the skills and combat readiness of Kenyan marine commandos through advanced training infrastructure, including a shooting range and simulation spaces.

The facility is part of a broader U.S.-supported initiative aimed at strengthening Kenya’s defence capacity, enabling local forces to independently respond to evolving security challenges.

The renewed partnership comes at a critical time as the region continues to face complex security threats, particularly along the Kenya-Somalia border, where extremist groups such as Al-Shabaab exploit porous frontiers to launch cross-border attacks.

Security analysts note that strengthening maritime and border surveillance is vital not only for national security but also for protecting key economic lifelines, including international trade routes that pass through the Indian Ocean.

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