U.S. Issues Travel Advisory for Kenya as Ebola Facility Protests in Laikipia

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2, 2026 – The United States government has issued a travel advisory for its citizens in Kenya following protests in Nanyuki over the planned establishment of an Ebola quarantine and treatment facility at Laikipia Air Base.

In an advisory issued by the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi on June 1, American citizens were urged to remain vigilant, avoid demonstrations, and monitor local developments as tensions continue to rise over the controversial project.

“The U.S. Embassy is aware of a demonstration on June 1 in Nanyuki Town, in Laikipia County. Similar protests may occur in Nanyuki Town and other urban areas, including Nairobi, in the coming days,” the advisory stated.

The embassy further advised U.S. citizens to avoid crowds, review their personal security plans, monitor local media for road and highway conditions, and keep family and friends informed of their whereabouts.

The advisory comes after hundreds of residents took to the streets of Nanyuki on Monday to protest the proposed Ebola facility, which is expected to serve as a quarantine and treatment center for American personnel operating in regions affected by Ebola outbreaks.

Carrying placards and Kenyan flags, demonstrators marched through the town chanting anti-government slogans and demanding that the project be abandoned or relocated. Some protesters later headed toward the Laikipia Air Base, where security personnel maintained a heavy presence to prevent access to the military installation.

Residents expressed fears that the facility could expose local communities to health risks despite government assurances that strict safety measures would be implemented.

“We do not want Ebola, and those who want it should take it to the State House. America should take their people; we have no interest in them,” one protester said during the demonstrations.

The controversy has quickly evolved into a national debate, with concerns being raised over public participation, transparency, and the potential impact of the facility on local communities and the tourism-dependent economy of Laikipia County.

President William Ruto has defended the decision to approve the facility, saying it followed a request from the United States government and was informed by the longstanding partnership between the two countries. The government has also maintained that the facility will enhance Kenya’s capacity to respond to infectious disease outbreaks and strengthen regional health security.

Despite the concerns, U.S. authorities have not indicated any specific threat targeting American citizens in Kenya. However, the embassy emphasized that demonstrations can change rapidly and may disrupt transportation, business activities, and public services.

As protests continue to attract national attention, both Kenyan and U.S. authorities are closely monitoring the situation amid growing calls for greater public engagement on the future of the project.