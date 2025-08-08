U.S. Offers $50M for Info Leading to Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro Arrest

Connect with us

Trump Doubles Maduro Manhunt Reward to $50 Million
Trump Doubles Maduro Manhunt Reward to $50 Million

The Trump administration has dramatically escalated its efforts to apprehend Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, announcing a staggering $50 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

The unprecedented ransom, revealed today, August 8, 2025, by Attorney General Pam Bondi, highlights the U.S. government’s unwavering commitment to holding Maduro accountable for alleged narco-terrorism and his role in flooding the United States with fentanyl-laced cocaine.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, Maduro will not escape justice and he will be held accountable for his despicable crimes,” Attorney General Pam Bondi stated in a video announcing the reward.

Bondi accused Maduro of being “one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world and a threat to our national security”. She further alleged that Maduro utilizes “foreign terrorist organizations like Tren de Aragua, Sinaloa and Cartel of the Suns to bring deadly drugs and violence into our country”.

The new $50 million reward doubles the previous $25 million sum set by the Biden administration, which itself was an increase from the initial $15 million offered during Trump’s first presidency in 2020. The initial indictment of Maduro in Manhattan federal court in 2020 charged him and several close allies with federal offenses including narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine.

The Justice Department has reportedly seized over $700 million in assets linked to Maduro, including two private jets and nine vehicles. Bondi also claimed that nearly 7 tons of seized cocaine have been directly traced to the Venezuelan leader.

Despite the escalating pressure and significant bounties, Maduro remains firmly in power in Venezuela. His 2024 re-election was widely condemned as a sham by the U.S., the European Union, and several Latin American governments, who instead recognized his opponent as the duly elected president.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil swiftly dismissed the increased reward as “pathetic” and a “crude political propaganda operation,” accusing Bondi of orchestrating a “desperate distraction from her own misery”. Gil’s comments alluded to recent controversies surrounding Bondi and the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The announcement comes on the heels of recent diplomatic maneuvers, including a deal last month that secured the release of 10 Americans jailed in Caracas in exchange for Venezuela receiving migrants deported by the U.S. to El Salvador.

Shortly after, the White House reversed course and allowed U.S. oil producer Chevron to resume drilling in Venezuela, previously blocked by U.S. sanctions.

