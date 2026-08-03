UAE names HIV and TB among Diseases that can Block Work and Residence permits

The United Arab Emirates has formally listed the medical conditions that could disqualify Kenyans and other foreign nationals from obtaining work or residence permits, tightening health screening requirements for one of the top destinations for Kenyan migrant labour.

According to the UAE’s official government website, all foreign nationals applying for a work or residence permit must be free of communicable diseases, with HIV and tuberculosis specifically named as conditions that could lead to outright rejection. The requirement states that applicants “need to be free of all forms of communicable diseases such as HIV and TB,” wording that indicates the two conditions are examples rather than an exhaustive list.

The rules are stricter for certain job categories. Domestic workers, nannies, drivers, food handlers, restaurant staff, nursery employees, and workers in salons, beauty centres and health clubs must also test negative for syphilis and Hepatitis B before clearance. Female domestic workers are additionally required to test negative for pregnancy.

Tuberculosis screening will differ depending on the emirate. In Abu Dhabi, applicants undergo a chest X-ray to detect pulmonary TB, while Dubai does not require the same test during the initial medical examination. Since 2016, expatriates renewing their residence visas have also been subject to TB screening. Those found with active or drug-resistant TB, or with lung scarring linked to the disease, are issued a one-year conditional residence visa and required to undergo treatment within the UAE.

The medical fitness examination forms a standard part of the UAE’s permit process for all applicants, regardless of nationality. Authorities describe the requirements as part of broader public health measures intended to prevent the spread of infectious diseases while protecting residents and workers across the country.

The development is significant for Kenya, given the scale of labour migration to the Gulf state. Government estimates place the number of Kenyans currently living and working in the UAE at between 30,000 and 50,000, drawn largely by tax-free salaries and opportunities in domestic work, hospitality, healthcare, construction, retail and aviation.

The UAE is not alone in publishing such criteria. Canada has similarly listed tuberculosis, syphilis, loss of physical or mental abilities, and unpredictable or violent behaviour as conditions that can lead to visa refusal, citing risks to public health and safety.